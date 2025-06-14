Subscribe
"Pollo al Mattone": Tuscan Brick-roast Spatchcocked Chicken.
Today, I’m passing the apron to Giulia Scarpaleggia, a Tuscan food writer, who shares her family’s cherished recipe for traditional Tuscan roast…
Jun 14
Audrey Le Goff
Giulia Scarpaleggia
A Sunday in Brittany: Butter, Roast Chicken, and the Stories We Share
This week, I’m opening my kitchen to Audrey Le Goff, a fellow food writer from Brittany, France, who brings us a beloved family recipe: her herb-butter…
Published on Letters from Tuscany
Jun 11
At the table with Debora Robertson
Including a recipe for Tarte à la Tomate.
Jun 7
Audrey Le Goff
June 2025 Gazette
Enjoying "Les Ponts de Mai" (long weekends)
Jun 1
Audrey Le Goff
May 2025
A Rhubarb love story, featuring two recipes
Braised Chicken Thighs with Rhubarb and Alsatian Rhubarb Tart.
May 24
Audrey Le Goff
Recipes: French recipes for strawberry season
A roundup of simple French recipes featuring strawberries for the sunny days.
May 21
Audrey Le Goff
French Egg Salad
A Classic French bistro starter with egg chunks and tangy fixings, in a creamy dressing.
May 17
Audrey Le Goff
Crispy Smashed Potato Salad
A satisfying potato salad with tuna, eggs, sundried tomatoes and herbs.
May 10
Audrey Le Goff
Postcard from Belle-Île-en-Mer
Snippets from a week of hiking on Brittany's largest island.
May 7
Audrey Le Goff
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Juicy chicken breasts wrapped around ham and cheese - a true French Classic!
May 3
Audrey Le Goff
May 2025 Gazette
Brocanting, Spring market finds and our Easter celebrations.
May 1
Audrey Le Goff
April 2025
An Ode to "Le Cake Salé"
The savory cake you need for your get-togethers, including a recipe for Cake Salé with Goat Cheese and Sundried Tomatoes.
Apr 26
Audrey Le Goff
