A Table in France

A Table in France

Home
Notes
Chat
The blog
Archive
Leaderboard
About
"Pollo al Mattone": Tuscan Brick-roast Spatchcocked Chicken.
Today, I’m passing the apron to Giulia Scarpaleggia, a Tuscan food writer, who shares her family’s cherished recipe for traditional Tuscan roast…
  
Audrey Le Goff
 and 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
6
A Sunday in Brittany: Butter, Roast Chicken, and the Stories We Share
This week, I’m opening my kitchen to Audrey Le Goff, a fellow food writer from Brittany, France, who brings us a beloved family recipe: her herb-butter…
Published on Letters from Tuscany  
At the table with Debora Robertson
Including a recipe for Tarte à la Tomate.
  
Audrey Le Goff
3
June 2025 Gazette
Enjoying "Les Ponts de Mai" (long weekends)
  
Audrey Le Goff
8

May 2025

A Rhubarb love story, featuring two recipes
Braised Chicken Thighs with Rhubarb and Alsatian Rhubarb Tart.
  
Audrey Le Goff
2
Recipes: French recipes for strawberry season
A roundup of simple French recipes featuring strawberries for the sunny days.
  
Audrey Le Goff
French Egg Salad
A Classic French bistro starter with egg chunks and tangy fixings, in a creamy dressing.
  
Audrey Le Goff
4
Crispy Smashed Potato Salad
A satisfying potato salad with tuna, eggs, sundried tomatoes and herbs.
  
Audrey Le Goff
4
Postcard from Belle-Île-en-Mer
Snippets from a week of hiking on Brittany's largest island.
  
Audrey Le Goff
6
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Juicy chicken breasts wrapped around ham and cheese - a true French Classic!
  
Audrey Le Goff
5
May 2025 Gazette
Brocanting, Spring market finds and our Easter celebrations.
  
Audrey Le Goff
18

April 2025

© 2025 Audrey Le Goff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture