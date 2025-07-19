Behold this old-school bistro classic! Steak au Poivre is a classic French recipe of pan-seared steak smothered in a creamy pepper sauce – easily one of the best sauces you’ve ever tasted. If you've ever dined at a French bistro, you’ve probably seen this on the menu. It’s simple, yet luxurious, and easy to make at home!

Link to recipe

More classic French recipes you may like: