Blueberry Bundt Cake (Tourte aux Myrtilles)
A rustic french cake from the Pyrenees, loaded with blueberries and rum.
Looking for a blueberry cake that’s not your typical American Bundt or muffin? This French blueberry bundt cake, known as Tourte aux Myrtilles in the Pyrenees region of southern France, is a rustic mountain dessert bursting with juicy berries, vanilla, and a generous splash of dark rum.
Unlike classic blueberry cakes, this one has a light, moist crumb (thanks to whipped egg whites), a crackly sugar crust, and the charm of an old-world recipe passed down through generations
