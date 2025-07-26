Looking for a blueberry cake that’s not your typical American Bundt or muffin? This French blueberry bundt cake, known as Tourte aux Myrtilles in the Pyrenees region of southern France, is a rustic mountain dessert bursting with juicy berries, vanilla, and a generous splash of dark rum.

Unlike classic blueberry cakes, this one has a light, moist crumb (thanks to whipped egg whites), a crackly sugar crust, and the charm of an old-world recipe passed down through generations

Link to recipe

Love rustic French Desserts? Try these next: