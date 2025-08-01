Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!

And just like that, July vanished in the blink of an eye! What a month it’s been—quintessentially summer, full of sunshine, long days, and simple joys.

Here in Brittany, we’re usually spoiled with mild summers, rarely climbing above 25°C (around 77°F). But this July started with a surprise: a full-blown heat wave that swept across France and didn’t spare our corner of the coast. For about four days, we endured temperatures around 33°C (91°F)—and let’s just say, we’re not quite built for that kind of heat in Southern Brittany!

Thankfully, living by the sea has its perks. After work and on weekends, we can head straight to the beach, where saltwater swims make everything better. These are the days that remind me how lucky I am to call the coast of Brittany home. Especially in the summer, I find myself pausing often, soaking it all in, and feeling deeply grateful. My friends and I often joke, "On habite là où les gens viennent en vacances." It means we live where others come to escape. What a dream, right?

The beach, market and crêpes - my idea of a perfect summer day in Brittany.

Speaking of vacation, it’s impossible not to notice how much Southern Brittany is changing in the Summer—especially when it comes to tourism. Every year, there seems to be more and more foreign visitors discovering this once-sleepy corner of France.

When I was growing up, the beaches were mostly filled with French families and the occasional British tourists who’d arrived via Brittany Ferries, from Plymouth or Portsmouth. But today, it’s a true mosaic of languages and accents. English (including plenty of American voices), German, Spanish, Swedish, Chinese—you hear it all while strolling through the markets or along the seafront.

I must say, I love seeing travelers step off the well-worn Paris or Provence paths to explore a quieter, more authentic side of France. There’s something beautiful about sharing this place—our rugged coastline, salty breezes, and fresh galettes—with people who truly want to discover it.

That said, there’s also a small, quiet worry among many of us locals. The more popular Brittany becomes, the more we risk losing the very charm that draws people here in the first place. Housing prices have skyrocketed, especially with the surge of Airbnbs. And two years ago, Lorient’s port welcomed its first cruise ships—a change that caused quite a stir. Petitions are already circulating to stop them from coming back.

Brittany is at a turning point, and I find myself wondering what it will look like ten years from now. Will we manage to find a balance between sharing and preserving this little corner of paradise?

Leave a comment

The first weekend of July was pure joy—fun-filled and truly unforgettable—as we headed north to Lille for the Grand Départ of the Tour de France. I shared all the highlights from that vibrant weekend in this previous article. Lille, in Northern France, is truly a gorgeous city with great atmosphere and delicious food. If you’ve never visited it, I hope this article teased your curiosity.

A few more sights from beautiful Lille.

Since returning home, the weather has turned unexpectedly gentle—more like spring than summer—with soft showers and mild temperatures hovering in the low 20s°C (around 70°F). Honestly, I’m not complaining. It’s been the perfect excuse to stay inside and indulge in one of my favorite seasonal rituals: watching Le Tour de France each day on TV.

This year’s race may not have delivered edge-of-your-seat suspense (as expected, Tadej Pogačar claimed his fourth Tour victory without much challenge), but the real spectacle was elsewhere. The scenery—the sweeping aerial shots of Normandy villages, winding country roads of the Loire Valley and mountaintop Pyreneese vistas—was as beautiful as ever. That’s part of the magic of the Tour for me: it’s not just a cycling race, but a moving love letter to France itself. Every time the peloton passes through a region, there’s a sense of pride and celebration—locals lining the roads, waving flags, and cheering for a few unforgettable seconds of glory.

This year, a major stage was set in Brittany (from Saint Malo to Mûr-de-Bretagne), always a beautiful opportunity to showcase our beloved region. Did you happen to watch any of it?

Our local bakery has an excellent snack offering. Here, “Far Breton” on the left and their “Monster Cookies” on the right.

Leave a comment

Another highlight of July was, of course, Bastille Day on the 14th—France’s beloved Fête Nationale. We gathered in my parents’ backyard and shared a simple, joyful meal: homemade focaccia, juicy cantaloupe wrapped in prosciutto, tomato and mozzarella salad, a bowl of French-style taboulé, and sizzling grilled sardines, a true Brittany classic. Dessert was a perfectly imperfect cherry clafoutis, served alongside a selection of ice creams. The mood was relaxed and we lingered at the table throughout the afternoon—the way summer meals should be.

Bastille Day starters and homemade focaccia

With the ocean breeze still a bit too cool for beach days, we’ve been exploring the trails around L’étang du Ter, a quiet lake tucked away just outside town. Its wooded paths are ideal for long walks, and we’ve been training our dog, Sophie, to trot along off-leash. Watching her bound ahead with such joy has been one of this month’s sweetest rewards—it’s become a favorite part of our daily rhythm.

Looking ahead, August will begin with a few full weeks of focused work (now that the Tour de France distraction is over!). Then, we’re off on a much-anticipated ten-day escape to Italy. We’ll spend time in Rome before heading south to Molise - so if you have any recommendations or favorite local spots, I’d love to hear them!

Leave a comment

I am very much looking to taking some time off, and like most French, I take my Summer vacation as a very sacred, much-awaited moment. With a government-mandated five-week minimum of paid time off, let’s say the French don’t just take holidays—they plan them with purpose. It’s something I truly appreciate here, where in Canada the line between work and time off was a bit more blurry.

And what I always find amusing here is that most people take their summer breaks in either July or August, and once they’ve chosen a side, they tend to stick with it year after year. It’s such a well-established tradition, there are even names for each camp:

“Les Juilletistes” are the ones who vacation in July

“Les Aoûtiens” prefer to get away in August

It’s a playful rivalry that comes up often as summer approaches: "So, are you a juilletiste or an aoûtien?". As for me, I’m proudly on Team Aoûtien. What about you?

Until then, I’m savoring the small moments of this French summer—quiet lakeside walks, simple meals, and a little less rush in the air.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to start a discussion, I’ll be happy to reply!

A bientôt,

Audrey.

In case you missed it…

Here are the 4 recipes that were shared in July on the blog and here on Substack.

What to cook in August ?

And to enjoy the peak of tomato season, I have also a roundup of my favorite tomato recipes from the blog. Enjoy!