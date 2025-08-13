Welcome to At the Table With, an interview series where I invite fellow French cooks and creatives—whether native or adopted—to join me at my table for conversations about all things related to French food and lifestyle. Together, through their voices and stories, we'll explore the many rich facets of French living—from Brittany to the French Riviera—and how locals savor everyday life: one meal, ritual, and moment at a time.

Today, I’m thrilled to introduce you to the multi-talented Rebecca Jones. A professional writer from the UK, Rebecca now lives in the heart of the Loire Valley, where she runs Château de La Ruche - a beautifully restored 18th-century luxury B&B, with her husband. She cooks for guests, raises two boys, is learning French, and continues to write—all while navigating life in a new country. Let’s just say, she sets the bar high!

I first discovered Rebecca through her captivating newsletter, Between, where she shares real, behind-the-scene stories of running a château in rural France. I was immediately drawn to her voice—honest, observant, and poetic. She has a gift for turning everyday moments into something quietly extraordinary.

I’ll admit: one of my secret dreams is to own a château or a big countryside house and turn it into a B&B-slash-cooking school. (One can dream, right?) So naturally, Rebecca’s story hit a sweet spot for me.

In this interview, while her life might sound almost too idyllic, I gently nudged her to share the less glamorous truths: the renovation chaos, long working hours and the challenges of settling in a foreign country. We also talk about her favorite corners of the Sarthe region, her food philosophy, and the joys of hosting strangers from around the world.

Whether you’re dreaming of a life in France, curious about hospitality, or just in the mood for an inspiring read, Rebecca’s story is a reminder of how rich life can be when you follow your instincts and embrace the in-between.

Enjoy!

Rebecca & Tim

Audrey Le Goff: What inspired your move from England to France?

Rebecca Jones: I don’t think I ever really decided to move to France, it sounds ridiculous but it really happened almost by accident. I realised one day that we could essentially swap our four-bedroom Victorian townhouse in England for a château in France and realise a dream of having a big house and some land of our own.

The initial idea was mine, but I wasn’t really serious. My husband Tim became the driving force, searching for châteaux for sale online for our budget. One topped the list time and again, there was something about it that I loved. It wasn’t too grand or ostentatious, it didn’t have turrets or drawbridges, it was a simple country house and looked welcoming somehow, if a little forlorn.

We happened to be in France on holiday in April that year and decided to go and have a look. If nothing came of it, we could at least say that we’d once been to look at a château in France and considered buying it.

I was determined to hate it. I didn’t want to move to another country with two small boys who were just five and seven at the time, away from the security of our family and friends, away from steady jobs and a house I loved. But the tree-lined drive made me fall in love with it, I knew I was in trouble as soon as we started to make our way down it.

The house terrified me with its endless rooms, hallways and staircases. It was in a much worse state than we expected, but it had great bones; big beautiful windows, original floors and so much potential. There were six hectares of wildflower meadows and woodland, and chippy shutters at every window tempting me to take the leap.

We put in an offer a few weeks later, and then a higher one when that one was rejected. Each time we told ourselves that it was just so that we could say that we once put in an offer on a château in France. I kept expecting something to get in the way to stop it happening, but nothing did. Six months later we’d quit our jobs, packed up the boys and our cats and everything we owned was in 7.5 tonne truck pulling up in front of a château that we now somehow owned.

I didn’t really have time to feel anything or take anything in. It all just happened, almost as if it was happening to someone else. Some people dream of this life for years, decades, but I just found myself in it one day, as if it was meant to be. I still haven’t quite gotten over it to be honest, even eight years later I still expect someone to turn up one day and tell me that my time is up and it’s time to go back.

Château de La Ruche

ALG: Once you had the keys in hand, you dove into what many dream of: restoring a historic French château. That sounds wildly romantic—but also full of potential disasters. How did reality compare to the dream? Any moments you thought, what have we done? Were there cultural or bureaucratic surprises?

RJ: The house turned out to be a little bit less liveable than we’d hoped it was. In one of the many conversations we had before putting in the first offer I said to Tim that we’d end up moving to France in the depths of winter, it would be cold and dark and none of us would speak French, and I was entirely right, that is exactly what happened. The septic tanks failed within a few weeks and started to fill the cellar with waste. The electricity was so poor that if we ran an electric heater and the lights and someone flicked on the kettle there’d be a total black out. Our only heating was an inefficient log burner in the makeshift kitchen (which had no running water - you had to go to the room next door for that) and at points that first winter it was 4°C (39°F) inside the house.

I wondered quite often what on earth we’d done. We had two friends living with us at the time to help with the renovations and that really did help morale. If it had been just the two of us and the boys I think we might have struggled. That said we still drank a lot of red wine, and could often be found at elevenses doing shots of the sloe gin I made that first autumn, just to keep ourselves warm.

Our approach to the renovation was quite haphazard at first, we needed to replace the plumbing and electrics and put in a new septic tank, which meant every single room was stripped back to nothing, floors taken up, wires hanging everywhere, pipework snaking down corridors. It was all dust and dirt and chaos.

It was so overwhelming, I spent a lot of nights awake in the dark worrying about how long the money was going to last, our renovation pot was dwindling fast. The cost of living in France is actually quite high and just surviving was really eating into our savings. I had to get really clever with food, bulking out meals with lentils and beans to save spending lots on meat and fish. I would stand in the supermarket calculating the cost of meat and cheese per 100g trying to work out what was the best value for feeding six people, something I’d never had to do in my old life. We ate a lot of soups and stews and big pots of beans.

I was still working as a freelance journalist and bringing in some money, but it only really covered half of our costs. We knew that the house needed to start paying for itself and the quickest way to do this was to create a chambres d’hôtes - a bed and breakfast. It had always been our plan but we quickly realised that opening with a bang and a finished, fully renovated house wasn’t going to happen.

We needed to focus on one room and just get it done. I picked a bedroom, closed every door between it and the front door and we set to work renovating that room, the front hall, main stairs and landing and the salon where our guests would eat breakfast. We worked night and day doing everything ourselves, we spent weekends at vide greniers and flea markets searching for cheap second-hand furniture to fill the rooms. I taught myself to reupholster vintage beds and old chairs by watching YouTube videos and made cushions and pillows myself to save money.

It was a steep learning curve for us all and we made so many mistakes. It often felt like the house was fighting back with leaks and crumbling walls and just sheer scale. With a lot of help from family and friends we opened that room in August 2018. If our guests had opened any door between their room and the front door they’d have found a dusty, chaotic building site. But it worked. Guests came to stay knowing it was a renovation project, knowing that their stay was helping us to save the château and keep on renovating it. They came because they’d been following our story on Instagram and wanted to be part of the journey. And that’s still true today, though we have three rooms now and are hopefully slightly more professional.

Château over the cutting garden.

ALG: Eventually, you opened your doors to guests. What drew you to the idea of running a B&B? Did you have any background in hospitality, or did you learn everything on the fly?

RJ: We always thought the chambres d’hôtes would be a stop gap, a first step on the road to maybe creating a wedding venue or retreat space, but as time went on we realised that we were actually quite good at running a B&B and that it worked well as a business for us as a family.

We really learnt on the fly. I had waitressed in my teens and twenties but neither of us had worked in hotels. We decided to host our guests as we’d host our friends, we didn’t want the house to feel like a corporate hotel in anyway. There are fresh, homegrown flowers in every room from my cutting garden, candles everywhere, homemade brownies, good home-cooked evening meals and breakfast by candlelight in the salon every morning.

It was chaotic at first, but hopefully only behind the scenes. Eventually we worked out a role for each of us; Tim hosting and front of house, chatting away and making everyone feel welcome, me behind the scenes, cooking and creating all the little touches that make people feel special.

Breakfast in the salon

ALG: Life in a château looks dreamy on Instagram—but I’m sure there’s plenty of daily chaos behind the scenes. What does a typical day look like for you now?

In the summer months we’re up and working by 7.30am, setting breakfast tables and driving to the local bakery for fresh bread and croissants. Once our guests are out for the day we clean rooms, make beds, cut flowers, and prep food for dinner. This usually keeps us busy, non-stop until 2pm, when we are pretty strict about taking a siesta. By 3.30pm we’re up, lighting candles and getting ready for new guests to arrive.

We have a family dinner every night at 6pm to make sure that we have at least some time each day with our boys, time to catch up and check-in, though if our guests arrive late this often gets interrupted. By 6.30pm the boys are clearing the table and emptying dishwashers and I start cooking dinner for our guests. Tim sets the tables on the terrace and is back of forth to the cellar for bottles of wine and ice for cocktails. We serve dinner at 8pm and work until our guests are finished. I sneak off to bed a little earlier, leaving Tim to clear the tables.

It’s a long day, but we have a lot of routines and systems in place to make it run smoothly. We have a little help with cleaning three days a week to free up time for flowers, baking, laundry runs and food shopping. And we don’t serve dinner two nights a week so we can get off our feet and spend time as a family. The garden, maintenance and any other work has to be squeezed in between the rest. It’s a busy six months, but the pay-off is that the other six months over the winter is ours and that’s when we work on the renovations and look after the place properly.

The kitchen

ALG: Tell us about your favorite room in the château. What’s its story, and how did you approach the design?

For now I think my favourite room is the kitchen, though this winter we’ll finally be renovating our sitting room, which I’ve been dreaming about for years, so that may claim the top spot. The kitchen was the first room we renovated in our side of the château and was the first room we created for us, though really it’s the heart of our business too.

We had very little money left in the renovation pot by that point so we had to be very creative. We picked up furniture at flea markets or found old cupboards in outbuildings here to create our kitchen island, hide two fridges, and store cutlery and linens. We created a wall cupboard out of an old window and bought kitchen cupboard doors from eBay.

The kitchen

The biggest expense was the granite worktop which we broke when we tried to install it ourselves. It was a heartbreaking moment, but we couldn’t afford a new one, so we had to fix it, watching YouTube videos to learn how to do it - you can’t tell now, unless you know where to look for it.

The kitchen ended up being full of character because we couldn’t buy anything off the shelf. I love it most on those rare quiet moments when everything is put away and cleared up at the end of a day and it’s calm and peaceful and looking beautiful. But with two teenage boys in the house it isn’t long before someone leaves a cereal bowl by the sink in the hopes it’ll leap into the dishwasher all by itself.

Honey Suite

ALG: What was the biggest cultural adjustment you had to make when settling into life in rural France?

There have been so many adjustments because there are so many differences. England and France might be close, but culturally we are very different. I think the thing that surprised me most is how structured French life is. The laissez-faire reputation is a funny one, because while life is slower here and things are more relaxed in some ways, that laidback attitude only really exists within a strict framework. Lunch is a good example, it’s long, often two hours, at least an hour and a half, but it’s strictly between midday and 2pm. Around here if you’re not in a restaurant at 12pm you won’t be getting a table for lunch. Offer a friend a piece of cake for elevenses and they’re torn between wanting to be polite but feeling unable to eat outside of a timetabled meal time - I’ve learnt not to offer anything other than coffee mid-morning now to save us all the embarrassment.

There’s a timetable to life here that we don’t have in England and it takes some getting used to. Scarves on in October and not off until April, even if it’s warm. Fences can be put up in March but not in the week when everyone is harvesting their pigs and making sausages. Galette des Rois in January, crêpes in February, sausages in March, asparagus in April, Strawberries in May, cherry clafoutis in June. I love the seasonality of it, but sometimes I want to rebel; there were a lot of raised eyebrows at the school gates for my children’s lack of scarves or even coats before the unwritten coat-removal date. But I’ve become used to being the eccentric English woman in the château for not following the rules.

ALG: You're based near Le Mans, a region often overlooked by tourists. What are your favorite local spots you recommend to guests?

The Sarthe is definitely unsung, it’s a very rural area full of farms and little villages. It’s quite sleepy but there are some real gems. Le Mans itself is famous for motor racing but it has a beautiful old Plantagenet cité tucked behind some of the best-preserved Roman walls in Europe. The cathedral is breathtaking and perhaps even lovelier than the one in Chartres.

There are some gorgeous little villages too, one of which, Saint Ceneri le Gerei, is considered to be one of the most beautiful in France. And on the old road between Le Mans and Chartres there are brocantes every few miles which makes for a fun afternoon out if you love antiques.

Dinner on the terrace

ALG: I also discovered your work through your cooking—your recipes are beautiful and unfussy. How would you describe your cooking style? Do you cook for your guests, and if so, what kind of dishes do you love to share with them?

Thank you, that means a lot given how much I admire your recipes Audrey. I love to cook! I have always cooked, growing up I cooked with my mum and grandma and really learnt everything in their kitchens. I’m from a farming family, so we’ve always inadvertently eaten seasonally. My dad would come home with l fresh veg from little farm stands at people’s gates, dusty paper bags of new potatoes, bundles of asparagus, punnets of strawberries, and tomatoes still warm from the greenhouse.

I love seasonal cooking and making the most of what’s good right now. We cook for our guests five nights a week, a full four course dinner on three nights and our grazing boards on the other two. Because the chambres d’hôtes is so busy and we do almost everything ourselves I try to keep things simple. I don’t have time for elaborate meals, even if I want to cook them and I cook from scratch so it has to be simple.

I love a goat’s cheese and fig confit salad - griddled pieces of baguette, spread with the fig confit I make with the figs from our tree each summer, topped with goats cheese and herbs de Provence then baked in a hot oven to melt the cheese and served on a simple green salad with a honey mustard vinaigrette.

Or chicken with a creamy herb sauce with a hint of lemon, served with roasted new potatoes and green beans. I hate wasting food so I have had to get creative with leftover croissants - our apricot croissant puddings and comté and croissant soufflés are both guest favourites. And you can do a lot worse than slices of croissant drizzled with olive oil, sprinkled with salt and baked in the oven to serve with drinks.

I love to feed people who love to eat. Nothing pleases me more than empty plates and full bellies at the end of an evening in the kitchen.

ALG: Have you come across a French recipe or ingredient that completely surprised you?

Rillettes is a Sathoise favourite - a more unpromising looking pre-dinner nibble there never was, but it’s surprisingly delicious. It’s basically shredded pork preserved in salty pork fat, which you spread on fresh baguette and serve with sharp, vinegary cornichons. We were served it by our neighbour Alain on our first visit to his house and tentatively ate it out of politeness, but quickly grew to love it. It really doesn’t look pretty but it’s definitely worth a try.

ALG: And finally, if you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice before starting this whole adventure, what would it be?

I wish I’d started French lessons sooner. We only had a few sentences of holiday French when we arrived in France, and at first, we picked things up quite quickly. But I reached a point when it all just stopped going in and I started to struggle. Last winter I took weekly French lessons and it made such a difference to my confidence. We speak English at home and all summer long with our guests, which means my French starts to fade away. I’ll be starting my lessons again in the autumn to bring it back and help me progress. Being able to communicate properly with local people makes such a difference to how included you feel in life here, learning properly from the beginning would have helped a lot I think.

Thank you so much Rebecca for sharing this moment with us!

And to finish on a delicious note, Rebecca is kindly sharing with us a recipe for Braised Fennel Tarte Tatin (for paid subscribers). Bon appétit !

RECIPE: Braised Fennel Tarte Tatin

Serves: 4 | Prep time: | Cooking time:

This is really two recipes in one – the braised fennel is one of our favourite side dishes, it’s so lovely alongside a roast or with some grilled fish, and if there’s any leftover you can mash it into a truly amazing bubble and squeak. It occurred to me one day that it might make a really good tarte-tatin if I put a bit of puff pastry on top, and it did.

It’s sweet and savoury all at once and makes a tasty lunch with some salad on the side. We always have a bottle of Ricard in the cupboard for when our French friends come calling, but you could use any other anis flavoured liqueur. Whether you just make the braised fennel or go for the tarte-tatin, you won’t be disappointed.