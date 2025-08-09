A Table in France

A Table in France

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
2d

I believe this is the dish that unites us Italians with the French.... lol I cannot wait for my tomatoes to be ready in my garden to enjoy this salad. I just wish I had one of your delicious baguettes to go with it 😋 😆 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Audrey Le Goff and others
Quinn O'Riley's avatar
Quinn O'Riley
2d

Thank you for this recipe. It's such a simple and tasty way to add a vegetable to your meal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Audrey Le Goff
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Audrey Le Goff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture