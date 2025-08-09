French Tomato Salad (Salade de Tomates)
How to make an authentic French Tomato Salad that's simple, fresh and perfect for Summer.
Looking for a fresh, vibrant summer salad straight from the heart of France? This French Tomato Salad, or Salade de Tomates, is a rustic, simple dish that celebrates the flavors of sun-ripened tomatoes, crisp red onions, fresh herbs, and quality olive oil. This is a staple in my French household, perfect as a starter, light lunch, or side dish.
I believe this is the dish that unites us Italians with the French.... lol I cannot wait for my tomatoes to be ready in my garden to enjoy this salad. I just wish I had one of your delicious baguettes to go with it 😋 😆 🤣
Thank you for this recipe. It's such a simple and tasty way to add a vegetable to your meal.