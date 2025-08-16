Late August in France is all about plums, and I couldn’t be happier about it! On Saturdays now, when I weave through the stalls at my local market in Lorient, I’m greeted by a cascade of colors — pale yellow mirabelles, deep purple quetsches, and the green Reine Claudes.

In Brittany, plums arrive quietly, without the fanfare of strawberries in June or cherries in July. But the locals know that this is the time to buy them by the kilo, to tuck them into rustic tarts and cake, to simmer them into jammy compotes, or simply to eat one after the other. My husband Marc always asks our favorite vendor for the firmest plums they have so he can crunch on them all weekend. As for me, I go straight for the ripest, sweetest ones - already picturing my next baking project.

Last weekend, I walked home with nearly a kilo of red plums, destined for dessert. I usually default to my classic plum tart or a free-form galette, but with the oppressive heat waves we’ve been having lately, I craved something simpler and faster. That’s when I remembered my pudding cake recipe — a foolproof favorite for any stone fruit.

The result was everything I hoped for: tender cake, pockets of tangy plum, and just enough sweetness. Even Marc, who normally prefers his plums rock-hard rather than cooked, went back for seconds. He set down his fork, looked at me, and said, “You have to share this recipe.” So here it is — a simple pudding cake, celebrating the best of late-summer plums. Perfect for when you want a beautiful dessert without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Bon appétit !

