Bastille Day—France’s National Day, on July 14—is a time for celebration, food, and togetherness. Whether you’re planning a picnic, beach day, or cozy dinner at home, this festive day is all about recipes that are simple, flavorful, and oh-so-French.
From refreshing ratatouille to creamy roasted eggplant dip, rice and tuna salad, and summery tarts, I’ve gathered for you my favorite Bastille day recipes that are festive, easy to prep, and perfect for an authentic French-inspired celebration.
Plus, I am including a few tips on how to host a Bastille Day celebration wherever you may be. Bonne fête nationale !
BASTILLE DAY MENU - Option 1
Starter : Poivronade Red Pepper Dip + Slices of Homemade Focaccia
Main : French Roast Chicken
Cheese course : Green Salad with vinaigrette + Cheeses
Dessert : Basque Cake with pastry cream + Fresh strawberries
BASTILLE DAY MENU - Option 2
Starter : Sardine White Bean Cakes + Chilled Zucchini Soup
Main : Stuffed Tomatoes
Sides : Rice and Tuna Salad + Creamy Cucumber Salad
Dessert : Cherry Clafoutis + Lemon Poppy Seed Sablé Cookies
BASTILLE DAY MENU - Option 3
Starter : Black Olive Tapenade + Gruyère Cheese Twists
Main : Cod à la Provençale
Sides : Provençal Eggplant Tomato Gratin + Swiss Chard Trouchia
Dessert : Ricotta Apricot Almond Cake + Vanilla ice cream
A Table in France is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Amazing. I never celebrated Bastille day, except for that year I happened to be in Besançon. But I might have to start. Everything sounds so good.