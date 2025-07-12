Bastille Day—France’s National Day, on July 14—is a time for celebration, food, and togetherness. Whether you’re planning a picnic, beach day, or cozy dinner at home, this festive day is all about recipes that are simple, flavorful, and oh-so-French.

From refreshing ratatouille to creamy roasted eggplant dip, rice and tuna salad, and summery tarts, I’ve gathered for you my favorite Bastille day recipes that are festive, easy to prep, and perfect for an authentic French-inspired celebration.

Plus, I am including a few tips on how to host a Bastille Day celebration wherever you may be. Bonne fête nationale !

BASTILLE DAY MENU - Option 1

BASTILLE DAY MENU - Option 2

BASTILLE DAY MENU - Option 3