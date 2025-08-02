Galettes weren’t really a thing when I was growing up in France — at least not the way they are today. Sure, there were tarts, both sweet and savory, often baked in a proper mold with tidy edges and delicate crusts; the kind I always watched my mum make in the kitchen and first learnt when I got into baking. But the rustic, free-form version we now call a Galette (or tarte rustique in France)? That came later, as French home cooks embraced a more relaxed, no-fuss approach to seasonal baking.

And honestly, I love that shift.

What I love most about galettes, is how freeing they are. You don’t need a tart pan, fancy tools, or even much precision. You roll out the dough by hand, spread a simple filling in the center, fold the edges in a casual tuck, and bake until golden. No pressure to make it look perfect — in fact, the more imperfect and rustic it looks, the more inviting it feels.

This Zucchini Ricotta Galette is exactly that: simple, elegant, and full of late-summer flavor. It’s built around the kind of produce you find at any market in France this time of year: tender green zucchini and sweet cherry tomatoes, roasted gently with Herbes de Provence until soft and golden. They sit on a bed of creamy ricotta, laced with Parmigiano Reggiano and fresh basil, all wrapped in a flaky, savory crust with just a hint of black pepper.

It’s a dish that doesn’t ask for much — just a little time, a few good ingredients, and a willingness to cook with your hands. You can serve it warm for dinner with a lightly dressed salad, or bring it chilled to a picnic in the park. It keeps beautifully and tastes just as lovely the next day.

This is the kind of cooking I come back to again and again - just honest, delicious food that lets the ingredients speak.

Bon appétit !

🍅From the archive: more Summer veggies recipes to try

Onto the recipe

This galette recipe is fairly simple, but the prep does require several steps: preparing the dough for the crust, roasting the vegetables and preparing the ricotta base filling. Once these 3 components are ready, you can assemble the galette.