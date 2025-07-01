A Table in France

A Table in France

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabrielle and Tony's avatar
Gabrielle and Tony
3h

Merci for the lovely memories and pictures of your June trip !!!

From two of your fans in Welland ON Stay well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harrison's avatar
Harrison
3h

beautiful produce, Audrey!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Audrey Le Goff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture