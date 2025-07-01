Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!

June has arrived, and with it, my annual giddiness over summer’s grand return. Oh, how I have waited so long for the return of summer, for all the obvious reasons. I love the long days, the beautiful sun, the endless array of fruits and vegetables, and of course… The beach!

Ah, la plage – at last! We stroll past it often on our weekly walks, but dipping bare feet into warm sand and lugging a sun umbrella across the dunes transforms it from scenery into sanctuary. Even the first toe-touch into the still-chilly Atlantic feels like a rite of passage. There’s something about saltwater – its scent, its taste – that just rewires your soul, isn’t there?

Here in coastal Brittany, we’re blessed with plenty of beaches, but my heart always returns to Toulhars, in Larmor Plage, the one I grew up on - right by my parents’ house. It’s a lively little stretch that locals and summer visitors share harmoniously – toddlers building castles, teens jumping waves, pensioners perfecting their tans. No judgment, just sunshine and the easy camaraderie of salty skin and shared space.

Toulhars beach

We kicked off the month on an energetic note – I ran an 8km mini-marathon in the coastal town of Le Pouldu. Now, let’s just say my days of “running for fun” are firmly in the past… but after a few months of warming up, we headed to the town of Le Pouldu, and along with a few hundred others we braved an intense rainfall and began our run. I was quite proud of myself, having completed the course in 55 minutes, and genuinely felt like I could have kept going for a good while longer.

Later in June, we celebrated my husband Marc’s 42nd birthday. Marc is a man of simple pleasures (one of his best qualities, really). No parties, no fuss – just good food and the people he loves. We organized a “birthday weekend” tailored to his tastes, and it was perfect.

On Saturday, we visited La Vallée des Saints, an open-air sanctuary dotted with towering granite Breton saints – nearly 250 of them now, with plans for 1000 in total. They rise up like ancient guardians from the Breton soil, each sculpted on-site by artists you can often see mid-chisel. It’s haunting, beautiful, and deeply rooted in local lore. If you are visiting central Brittany, I highly recommend making a stop here. Bonus: entry is free, and you only pay for parking which is 11€ per car, less for motorbikes.

That evening, we discovered a new favorite spot in our town , a moroccan restaurant called Haybana. We feasted on cold salads and bricks (crispy, savory pastry rolls packed with spice), followed by a lamb tagine for Marc and a glorious veggie couscous for me. The portions were heroic. So much so, we skipped dessert – which, if you know us, is practically a miracle.

June also brought one of our favorite local traditions: La Fête du Lait Bio – a celebration of organic milk, but really, so much more. Farms across the region open their gates and serve brunches of local treasures – yogurt, cheese, eggs, breads, fruits, juices - all grown or raised just steps from your table. This year, we visited La Ferme biologique de Keruzerh with my parents. We toured the grounds, met the animals, wandered through lush vegetable gardens, and stocked up on farm-fresh goods from the little market stalls. It’s one of those events that fills your belly and your heart in equal measure.

Enjoying La Fête du Lait at la Ferme biologique de Keruzerh.

And now, the obligatory weather report (because this is France, after all): We’ve been relatively spared here in Brittany, but much of the country—and Europe—has endured punishing heatwaves. Temperatures have soared past 40°C (that’s 104°F!) and the dramatic weather swings have caused damage in many places: power outages, floods, even destruction of homes.

Making the most of heat waves with barbecues and ice-creams.

You may have seen images from Paris, where sudden storms wreaked havoc. It’s frightening to witness such volatility, and hard not to wonder what kind of summer future generations will inherit. But for now, I count my blessings: salty skin, fresh strawberries, early morning walks, and quiet dinners with loved ones.

Summer produce at our local market.

I sincerely hope you enjoyed your June as much as I did !

As I am writting this, I am also starting packing for our much-awaited long weekend trip : we’re heading to Lille, in Northern France, to attend Le Tour de France’s Grand Départ ! I am an avid Tour de France fan and it’s been a dream to attend a Grand Depart. We booked our stay a year ago, and I have been counting the days since then. Plus, it gave us an excuse to enjoy Lille for a weekend, a city I love and that I cannot wait to show to Marc. I can’t wait to share this trip with you all soon!

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to start a discussion, I’ll be happy to reply!

A bientôt, Audrey.

In case you missed it…

Here are the 4 recipes I shared in June on the blog and here on Substack.

What to cook in July ?

July marks the height of summer—a perfect time to savor the season's best produce. Think crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, tender eggplants, and vibrant zucchini. Fresh cucumber salads and creamy eggplant dips are summer staples, and my stovetop ratatouille is just right for this time of year—delicious served warm or chilled.

On the fruit front, cherries are in full swing, making it the ideal moment for a classic French clafoutis or a moist cherry cake. And with stone fruit season in full bloom, my go-to is an apricot frangipane tart—though I’ll never pass up a blueberry and peach galette either!

And let’s not forget July 14 marks Bastille Day — the perfect excuse to host a French-inspired dinner party or a charming outdoor picnic. To help you celebrate, I’ve gathered my favorite Bastille Day recipes that are festive, easy to prepare, and full of authentic French flair.