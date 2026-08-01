A Table in France

A Table in France

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Kathleen P's avatar
Kathleen P
17h

Hang in there Audrey, just be prepared and hope for the best. I am thinking of you all in Europe. I have always been afraid of fire, growing up with stories of how my grandparents lost their business not once but twice to fire. And I lived near an out of control fire in a rural area and it really is so scary. A bottle of wine helped LOL. Seriously, all the best

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1 reply by Audrey Le Goff
DandD's avatar
DandD
1d

There are plenty of people here in the States that are concerned about direct energy weapons and what is happening in our skies with weather interference. G is not the best source of information on these topics. Blessings to you and yours!

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