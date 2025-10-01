Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!

Here we are wrapping up September, a month that felt like summer was reluctant to leave - and I am not complaining one bit.

I spent the first week of the month in Cap Ferret, on the Bassin d’Arcachon. It was my first time there. I’d avoided it for years, assuming it was too touristy - but a work trip (a photoshoot for a local brand) gave me a reason to finally go, and I’m really glad I did.

Cap Ferret is a thin strip of land between the Atlantic and the Bassin d’Arcachon. It’s known for its surf beaches and for being a weekend escape for people from Bordeaux and for plenty of French celebrities. Because of that, I’d always assumed it would be flashy, crowded and not authentic.

In September, though, it was exactly the opposite.

Fewer tourists, still sunny weather, and a surprising amount of quiet. We discovered small villages where life felt slow, stretches of sand almost entirely empty, and plenty of untouched nature. What a glorious surprise!

Quaint "Village de l'Herbe" in Cap Ferret.

One of my favorite spots we visited was the fishermen’s Village de l’Herbe, a charming spot with old wooden cabins lining the shore. There were such a slow, peaceful vibe with some architecture almost making us feel like we were in the Caribbean.

One evening, we watched the sunset on Plage du Truc Vert, a well-known surf beach, and it was just… peaceful.

And of course, no trip to Cap Ferret is complete without tasting its world-renowned oysters. We sampled them at Huîtres Fines du Cap-Ferret Serge Castaing and La Dégust’ du Grand Coin, two spots I highly recommend. Both were as fresh as they get - salty, briny, and simple in the best way.

One afternoon, we took the boat shuttle across the Bassin to visit Arcachon.

I’ll admit, the city didn’t captivate me the way Cap Ferret did.

The Belle-Époque architecture is nice, but the city itself felt more like a resort town for retirees, full of luxury shops and polished streets. It was such a contrast to Cap Ferret, which has managed to keep a sense of natural ruggedness.

Taking the boat shuttle to Arcachon; The streets of Arcachon; A box of "Dunes Blanches" (cream puffs) a local specialty.

Overall, I really enjoyed the trip. Cap Ferret surprised me, and it reminded me not to dismiss a place just because it’s known as a tourist spot. With a little research - or by visiting outside of peak season - you can still find authenticity and quiet corners in popular destinations.

Back from Cap Ferret, September arrived in its usual whirlwind. In France, la rentrée always feels like a sprint: back to work, back to routine. My own weeks filled up quickly: work deadlines, recipe testing, tinkering with updates on my blog, and already sketching out ideas for the holidays (yes, in September!).

I also carved out a little ritual just for me - a new Friday Pilates class, right down the street. That one quiet hour feels like such a gift: a pause away from the kitchen, the computer, the endless lists. A way to breathe.

And yet, even with all the bustle and that inevitable pain that summer is slipping away, September always brings one small joy that softens the transition. A guilty pleasure, if you will. Every year, I look forward to the return of L’Amour est dans le Pré (adapted from Farmer Wants a Wife), a TV show that I watch religiously. I even have a WhatsApp group with friends where we live-chat our reactions as the episodes air. This year marks its 20th season - proof that the French don’t just like this show, they adore it.

The premise sounds simple: farmers looking for love. They introduce themselves months in advance, receive letters from hopeful admirers, then head to Paris for a speed dating round. From there, two chosen candidates are invited to spend a week at the farm. Sometimes sparks fly, sometimes not.

What makes the show irresistible isn’t just the romance, but the tenderness: how quickly you find yourself invested in each farmer’s hopes, heartbreaks, and quiet resilience.

Behind the charming format lies something deeper. Every season, it reveals the solitude of farmers - their long days, the rare vacations, the near-impossible task of meeting someone outside their fields and barns. It’s more than a show; it’s a window into lives we rarely see - and in many ways, a lifeline. Perhaps that’s why its host, Karine Le Marchand, was just honored with an award by France’s Ministry of Culture, Rachida Dati, named Chevalière des Arts et des Lettres for her work. A title well deserved. If you’re ever in France in the Fall or have access to the M6 French channel, I highly recommend you catch a glimpse of this show.

Fall produce at the farmers' market.

In other French news this month, we’ve (yet again) got ourselves a new prime minister, Sébastien Lecornu. At this point, it’s practically become a running joke to ask how long he’ll last—after all, France has cycled through 4 prime ministers in just 3 years. Between the endless protests, strikes, and the “Bloquons tout” (“let’s block everything”) movement happening every Wednesday, it’s hard for any government to actually… govern.

That said, after spending thirteen years living outside of France, I tend to take a softer view than most French people. Sure, there’s plenty to improve (higher salaries, lighter taxes, less bureaucracy…) but life here is far from the worst. In fact, I’d argue it’s better than in many countries.

The thing is, the French will always find something to complain about, strike about, or march about - which is frustrating…

… but it’s exactly what makes France, France. Isn’t it?

A perfect final weekend of September spent walking in the forest with Sophie and baking a batch of my favorite Chocolate Chip cookies.

(Chocolate Chip cookies recipe here)

Alas, October is now here, and I’m ready to dive right into Fall mood. Butternut soup has made its way back into my dinner rotation, and I plan on enjoying as many forest walks, roasted chestnuts and apple bakes as possible.

Lastly, I wanted to show you this: my husband Marc is leaving for two weeks to Canada this weekend to visit his family, and here are some of the treats he’s packing with him…

A big box of Saint Michel Butter Galettes, for his dad who loves them. You can find them at Costo in the US/Canada (with a different packaging, but same product), but they’re much more expensive. You can find them in every grocery store across France (2,75€ for an 80-cookie box)

A 1kg jar of special edition “Bonjour” Nutella (3€, on sale)

Nutella biscuits (3.50€ for both packets), much cheaper than in the US/Canada.

A bottle of gold medal-winning Alsatian wine

Chestnuts (just because they’re so good right now and much cheaper than in Canada)

A can of Le Paté Hénaff (2€). This is Brittany’s local pork paté, which you can find in all grocery stores here. An apéro staple!

A can of Nautilus cod liver. A popular Brittany spread appetizer.

De Cecco Pasta, La Molisana Pasta, Mutti Tomato paste, Rio Mare canned tuna and Ariosto seasoning - all purchased from vicofoodbox.com, an online Italian brands retailers. You can find some of these products online or in specialty stores in the US/Canada too, but they’re much more expensive and difficult to find.

Happy October!

