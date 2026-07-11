A Table in France

A Table in France

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebeca Manning's avatar
Rebeca Manning
2m

Thank you so much for these wonderful recipes, Audrey. We're heading back home in the south after a badly needed, refreshing 4 days in Saint-Malo. Temps are still hot down there, so can't even consider turning on stove or oven. Will definitely be trying some of these to stay cool, and even the barely-cook ones when we get some more relief. Take good care, and I hope you get some relief soon too. Also...we're sipping on ice cold spa water non-stop. Definitely helps. Our favorite is cucumber-mint-lime. Very cooling and hydrating! 🥒🌱🍋‍🟩🧊

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Audrey Le Goff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture