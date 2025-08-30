There are certain recipes that taste like summer, and La Bohémienne d’aubergines is undoubtedly one of them. This humble Provençal dish has graced family tables for generations — yet, curiously, it remains one of France’s best-kept secrets.

Somewhere between a ratatouille and a tapenade, Bohémienne is rustic, sun-drenched, and unapologetically simple. Eggplants, tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil slowly melt together until they transform into a silky, savory jam — perfect for spooning over warm, crusty bread, pairing with grilled fish or meats, or, honestly, eating straight from the pan.

And since we’re gently closing the door on August, it feels like the perfect moment to share this recipe with you — a final celebration of tomato and eggplant season. It’s also an ideal candidate for canning: jar it up, tuck it away, and you’ll have a little taste of summer ready to open whenever friends stop by.

Whether you’ll enjoy it warm or cold, it’s a recipe meant to be shared, preferably outdoors, with friends, laughter, and maybe a chilled bottle of rosé. It’s rustic, it’s simple, and it tastes like summer in the South of France.

Bon appétit !

Onto the recipe