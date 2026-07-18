It feels like day 105 of this endless summer heat here in Brittany, and we’re still firmly committed to our no-cook meals policy. I won’t lie: it’s still testing me.

I’m a full-butter, pots-and-pans, rustic home cook. I like things that simmer. I like onions and garlic softening in olive oil, a loaf of bread in the oven, a sauce that takes its time. As much as I love salads and crunchy crudités, there comes a point where another bowl of raw vegetables starts to feel less like dinner and more like surrender.

But there’s no arguing with a heat wave. When it’s 90°F (32°C) and climbing, the stove stays off.

So instead of fighting it, I’ve been treating it as a little culinary challenge. It’s nudged me out of my comfort zone in the best way. My trusty rotation of French salads and no-cook meals carried us through the first stretch of summer - until one evening, I realized I simply couldn’t make another one.

Over the past week, I’ve been looking for recipes that don’t require turning on the heat but still feel like a proper meal: satisfying, nourishing, and interesting enough that you look forward to eating them. That’s exactly how this White Bean Tuna Salad found its way onto our table.

Beans, of course, are hardly a novelty in France, they’re woven into the fabric of French home cooking - from hearty cassoulets in the southwest to the beautiful Coco de Paimpol beans grown right here in Brittany. But we almost always eat them cooked, warm, and comforting.

Cold bean salads, on the other hand, are something I discovered while living in Canada. I remember being surprised by how filling they were - substantial enough for dinner, yet fresh enough for the hottest days of summer.

This version leans Mediterranean. Creamy white beans and good-quality tuna are tossed with briny green olives, crisp red onion, plenty of fresh herbs, and a bright lemon vinaigrette made with extra-virgin olive oil. Yes, two of the main ingredients come from a can, but don’t let that fool you. The fresh herbs and citrus make the whole thing taste vibrant and alive.

It’s also one of those recipes that only gets better with time. Make it a few hours ahead - or even the day before - and the beans soak up all that lemony dressing while the flavors settle together beautifully.

This is such a lovely salad on its own, but of course you’re welcome to eat wrapped in lettuce leaves or piled on a slice of baguette or billowy focaccia.

Bon appétit my friends!

More Mediterranean recipes to try