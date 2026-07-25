"Quatre-Quarts", the Classic French Pound Cake
A must recipe for your French repertoire.
If you’re curious about French baking, the quatre-quarts (or Classic French Pound Cake) is perhaps one of the top three recipes you should have in your repertoire. It’s one of the first cakes I ever learned to make, and it has remained one of my most-baked ever since.
In French, quatre-quarts simply means “four quarters,” a reference to the fact that all four ingredients - butter, sugar, eggs, and flour - weigh exactly the same. You simply weigh your eggs, then use that same weight for each of the other three ingredients.
It’s a wonderful cake to make year-round. Equally delicious spread with hazelnut chocolate spread, or topped with whipped cream and fresh seasonal fruit.
Happy baking!
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