Bonjour my friends!

There is a particular kind of happiness that arrives in France the moment the weather turns warm: the pique-nique. Not the paper plate, ants-in-the-potato-salad kind of picnic, but something a little more intentional… A real tablecloth, even if it’s spread on sand. A proper bottle of wine, even if it’s being poured into plastic cups. A wedge of cheese that gets its own small cutting board. Ask any French family what makes for a good picnic, and you’ll find it has less to do with what’s in the basket than with the pace at which everything is eaten.

We picnic often here in Brittany. Some weekends it’s a proper outing to the beach with Marc, Sophie trotting ahead of us and then eventually waiting for her piece of cheese; other times it’s simply a weekday lunch on a blanket in our neighborhood park to enjoy the fresh air before going back to work. Either way, the rules stay the same.

So today, I wanted to share with you the essentials we always pack and a round-up of recipes that travel beautifully outside the kitchen.

Plus, I am sharing (for paid subscribers) this irresistible recipe for savory Parmesan sablés, which are great little nibbles to pack and enjoy with spreads, charcuterie, cheeses or just on their own.

What goes in my french picnic basket

If we’re packing for a lunch at the beach or at the park, this is roughly what ends up in the basket:

A fresh baguette , plus a good crusty country loaf if we’ll be assembling sandwiches.

A selection of cheese - something soft (a Camembert, but not too ripe as you don’t want it to melt), something firmer (a nutty Comté or Mimolette), and something a little punchy for those who like it (a wedge of Roquefort)

Charcuterie - saucisson sec, jambon de pays, a small terrine or pâté

Cornichons and Dijon mustard – the finishing touches to make great sandwiches

Radishes (when in season) with soft butter and flaky salt for dipping. They’re deceptively simple, always the first thing gone.

A salad that travels well (more on that below)

Chips - The French do love their chips! The Brets brand is incredinly popular here and has so many fun flavors to choose from. If you’re in France, do try them, I guarantee you’ll soon be hooked.

Seasonal fruit - cherries, apricots, a melon that’s just ripe enough

Something sweet, usually a simple cake or tart that doesn’t need refrigeration

A bottle of chilled rosé or a light red, plus water

A real corkscrew, a cutting board, cloth napkins, and glasses if there’s room

A round-up of recipes for your next french picnic

Here are some of my favorite dishes to pack, in the order I’d actually eat them.

Dips and spreads: Tapenade and Poivronade. Two of the simplest things you’ll ever make, and both disappear first. A rustic olive tapenade and a roasted red pepper dip, both to be enjoyed on a crusty bread, crackers or with Parmesan sables (recipe below). I also love fish rillettes like salmon or sardines, but these require to be kept nicely cold (in an insulated cooler).

Gougères. These little cheese puffs, made from choux pastry studded with Comté or Gruyère, are made to be eaten with your hands, straight from a tin, slightly warm or at room temperature. They’re festive without being fussy. My go-to when I want the basket to feel a little special.

Pissaladière. A Provençal flatbread topped with slow-cooked onions, olives, and anchovies, cut into small squares. It keeps beautifully for hours and tastes even better after it’s had time to sit. Find this recipe in my cookbook.

Pan Bagnat. Essentially a Salade Niçoise stuffed inside a round crusty roll, then pressed and left to sit so the bread soaks up all the dressing. This is the ultimate French picnic sandwich, built specifically to travel and improve with time, as the bread soaks up all the juices from the veggies. Find this recipe in my cookbook.

Quiche Lorraine, or any savory tart. Quiche was practically invented for picnics: it’s just as good cold as it is warm, slices neatly, and holds up to being jostled in a basket. I always love the classic quiche Lorraine, but a Crustless Summer Vegetable Quiche is perfect for alfresco days too.

Salade de Riz (French Rice Salad). A staple at every French picnic and barbecue, tossed with vegetables, herbs, and a simple vinaigrette. Unlike a green salad, it doesn’t wilt, which makes it the practical, crowd-pleasing choice. French Taboulé is also a great option.

Ratatouille or Bohémienne d’Aubergines, served cold or at room temperature. Slow-cooked summer vegetables taste better after resting for a few hours, which makes this one of the rare main dishes I genuinely prefer making the day before.

A simple Yogurt Cake or Moelleux fruit cake. Something rustic to finish, wrapped in parchment and sliced right at the blanket. A yogurt cake or a simple Moelleux cake studded with seasonal fruits are both far more picnic-friendly than anything that needs a fork and a plate to hold its shape.

Madeleines or Palmiers. For something you can just reach into a tin and grab, these are my go-to. They keep well, travel without breaking, and feel like a proper French bakery treat even when you made them yourself.

À bientôt, Audrey.