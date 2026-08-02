There are certain dishes that belong completely to one country that it’s hard to imagine them anywhere else. Lasagna is of course one of them. Ask someone to name an Italian dish, and lasagna would make the top three every time.

And yet, lasagna has long found a home in France too, especially in the south, where Italy’s influence is never very far away. From Provence to the island of Corsica, layered pasta dishes are as much a part of family cooking as they are across the border. Of course, this only makes sense since a decent portion of France borders Italy. In fact, despite it not bordering France whatsoever, my husband Marc long believed Corsica belonged to Italy.

This White-Sauce Courgette Lasagna recipe is exactly the kind of dish you’ll find on Southern French family tables in the summer, when zucchini are at their sweetest and most abundant.

It’s a little different from the classic Italian version: there’s no tomato sauce, no ricotta, and no meat. Instead, you’ll find slices of zucchini layered with a creamy béchamel sauce scented with lemon zest and Parmesan, fresh pesto, and pockets of melting mozzarella.

I hesitate to call it a “lighter” lasagna (béchamel sauce isn’t exactly famous for restraint) but it certainly feels fresher and brighter. The lemon lifts the richness and the zucchini make every bite taste unmistakably of summer.

It’s also a wonderfully forgiving recipe. You can use fresh lasagna sheets, but here honestly I almost always reach for dried no-boil sheets. They’re incredibly popular in France (don’t tell the Italians), and they work beautifully here.

Simply put, for a meatless dish, it is extremely comforting, rich and makes great use of fresh summer zucchini. It’s simple to assemble and great for leftovers as well. It’s a dish I’m sure you’ll love to make ahead for a weeknight dinner, or even to serve to guests.

So, if your garden or your farmers’ market is overflowing with zucchini right now, this is a recipe for you.

Bon appétit!

From the Archives: More Southern-French recipes to enjoy this Summer

Onto the recipe

As always, here are a few tips before you begin making the recipe. If you have any questions, leave a comment and I’m always happy to answer.