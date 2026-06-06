As a lover of French cooking, I confess I can be a true purist. Through my cookbook and my food blog pardonyourfrench.com, I’ve spent years sourcing authentic, regional French recipes and translating them for your table - and I will defend our culinary traditions with genuine conviction.

Take the Niçoise Salad. A pillar of French cooking, Salade Niçoise is a lively, sun-drenched mix of fresh tomatoes, crisp bell peppers, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, tuna, salty anchovies, olives, and a simple herby vinaigrette.

And here’s where I’ll plant my flag: the real, authentic Niçoise has no green beans. No potatoes. None.

I know, I know. Most recipes - including, famously, Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking - include both. And I understand the appeal: they add substance, they make the salad more of a meal. But ask any purist from Nice, and they’ll tell you the same thing. The confusion is real, and it runs deep, even in France.

That said, and here’s where the purist in me happily steps aside, I also believe that great recipes are worth celebrating and riffing on. The classics earned their place on our tables precisely because they’re so good, so balanced, so deeply themselves. And sometimes that’s exactly what makes them such wonderful inspiration for something new.

Which brings me to today’s recipe.

This Niçoise pasta salad is a loose, joyful riff on the classic. I’ve kept the soul of it: the tuna, the anchovies, the hard-boiled eggs, the olives, the summer produce, that bright vinaigrette; and built it around pasta to make it more substantial. I’ve even allowed myself a few deliberate non-traditional liberties, green beans included, because here, freed from the burden of authenticity, they genuinely belong.

It’s the kind of salad made for warm days, lazy lunches, and sharing with people you like. With picnic season upon us, it’s also a great recipe to pack in a Tupperware and go enjoy in a park or on the beach.

Bon appétit!

Ingredients you’ll need for this Niçoise Pasta Salad

📚From the archives: French Salads for Summer