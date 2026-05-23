The start of this year has been hard. My dad passed away suddenly, and in the months since, our little family has been finding its footing. My mum most of all, learning to navigate daily life on her own for the first time. When you’re in that kind of grief, sometimes the best thing you can do is get in the car, point it somewhere beautiful, and just go.

So last week, that’s exactly what we did. Marc, my mum, our dog Sophie and I drove north - two hours from our home in Lorient to (re)discover the coastline of Finistère, in northern Brittany. For my mum, who grew up there, it was a return to something deeply familiar. For Marc and I, it was our first time. And for all of us, it turned out to be exactly what we needed.

Day 1: Brignogan and the Coast of Legends

If you’ve ever imagined Brittany as a land of sea mist, standing stones, and fishermen’s tales - this is the part that matches the picture.