Strawberry Basil Galette
A simple, no-fuss French strawberry galette recipe that anyone can master.
This Strawberry Basil Galette is an easy French dessert made with a flaky homemade crust (pâte brisée) and juicy, sweet strawberries. Rustic, elegant, and simple to prepare, it’s the perfect summer galette recipe for entertaining or casual baking at home.
📑From the archives: more rustic French baking recipes to try
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