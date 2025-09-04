Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!

Bonjour my friends!

Wait… is it really September already?

“La rentrée” has arrived — that bittersweet French moment when summer holidays fade, sandals get swapped for shoes (or rain boots, if you live in Brittany!), and life slowly slides back into routine.

To be honest, my brain is still playing catch-up. The past few weeks have been such a whirlwind that I feel like I haven’t quite landed yet. I’m still in recovery mode — which probably explains why this gazette is arriving a little later than usual this month. I hope you’ll forgive me.

So, August… Where do I even begin? Let’s just say it wasn’t exactly the most productive month. It’s as if the universe decided I needed an unplanned break — whether I liked it or not.

The first two weeks were swallowed up by relentless heatwaves, the kind that turned our tiny apartment kitchen into a sauna. Recipe testing became nearly impossible; every time we turned on the oven, the temperature shot up to unbearable levels.

And just when we thought we’d survived the worst, August had another surprise in store: COVID. Yep, after dodging it for five whole years, both Marc and I finally got hit — and hard. A full week in bed, fever, headaches, stomach aches… the works. Marc fared a little better than I did (probably thanks to being, well… bigger and sturdier), but we were both completely wiped out.

By the end of August, we were finally crawling back to life — still weak, still taking naps like sleepy cats, but at least somewhat functional. And that’s when we decided to do something we’d been craving for ages: pack our bags and escape to Rome for a much, much needed break.

And oh, what a trip it was. Ten years after our last visit, Rome welcomed us back with the same beauty, chaos, and — most importantly — incredible food. We revisited some of our favorite spots, discovered new ones, and fell in love with the city all over again.

At the end of this post, I’ll share some of our favorite Rome addresses, as a treat for paid subscribers!

After Rome, we headed to Molise, to visit my husband Marc’s family who lives in small town Cercemaggiore, near Campobasso. It was the pure definition of La Dolce vita… lazy days under the sun, lots of foods (so much cured meats, I felt swollen for days after, ha! ) and lots of chatter with family and friends (a good way to improve my Italian).

Above all, I was happy to see my husband Marc spend some time with his family, as even some of his close relatives from Canada came for the week!

Lots of cured and grilled meats during our days in Molise.

As for the next month, I am looking forward to getting back into my work routine… testing and working on new recipes for Fall (apple season!) and slowly preparing what is the most exciting time for us food creatives – the holiday season!

Are you looking forward to the cozy season yet or are you still holding on to Summer? Any recipes or ingredients you’re excited for? Let me know!

A bientôt,

Audrey.

Our Favorite Bites in Rome

There are some cities you visit once and feel content checking off the list… and then there’s Rome — a city that pulls you back in, no matter how much time has passed.

It had been ten years since Marc and I last wandered its cobblestone streets, and yet the moment we stepped out of the train, it felt like no time had passed at all. Rome is loud, impossibly beautiful, and somehow, exactly what we needed. This time, we gave ourselves permission to do nothing but eat, walk, nap, repeat. No rigid itinerary, no pressure to “see everything” — just a slow rediscovery of the city through food and wandering. And oh, the food…

Here are a few spots that made this trip unforgettable — a mix of old favorites and new discoveries: