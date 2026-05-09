We’ve officially reached the time of year when cold and room-temperature dishes start appearing on our table again, and I couldn’t be happier about it. The slow-simmered meals of winter quietly fall away, replaced by food that feels lighter, brighter, and easier to share. Not less comforting, just softer around the edges.

This Savory Ricotta Tart with Peas is exactly the kind of thing I want to eat in spring: thick slices for lunch with a green salad, or small squares passed around outside before dinner - all while the light lingers long after eight o’clock.

I made it recently after coming home from our Saturday morning market run, with far more peas than I intended to buy. They were piled high beside bunches of basil and the first strawberries of the season. The peas were impossibly fresh and sweet, and immediately dictated dinner.

In Brittany, pea season never lasts very long. The first ones arrive in April and are usually gone by June at the latest. Every year, I feel the same quiet urgency to cook them while they’re still delicate and sweet. There’s a brief window where they taste almost creamy before the summer heat changes them completely.

And this tart lets them shine.

The combination is simple but deeply satisfying: buttery puff pastry, ricotta sharpened with lemon zest and juice, sweet peas that keep a little bite, and salty pieces of sun-dried tomato scattered over the top. If you’ve been here a while, you already know how much I love puff pastry: it has a way of making even the simplest vegetables feel slightly celebratory.

What I especially love about recipes like this is that they look far more complicated than they really are. Once you understand a few small details — baking the pastry until deeply golden, cooking the peas just enough to keep their sweetness, adding enough lemon to lift the ricotta — the whole thing comes together almost effortlessly.

It’s the kind of recipe made for spring lunches, easy dinners and last-minute guests. Serve it warm or at room temperature, cut into large slices or little squares. No reheating, no stress - exactly the sort of cooking I crave this time of year.

Bon appétit !

📚From the archives: French Appetizers & Starters for Spring

Onto the recipe