Bonjour,

We’ve had one of those rare, generous weeks here in Brittany where spring feels like it’s truly arrived - and decided to stay. The mornings are still crisp enough for a light sweater, but by afternoon the sun will linger a little longer than expected, stretching gently into the evening. We’ve been going on more walks, around the neighborhood, along the seaside, or by our local lake, which couldn’t make our little dog, Sophie, any happier. She always trots ahead of us, completely delighted, nose to the ground. Spring really is my favorite season.

This time of year, I naturally find myself reaching for lighter, more vibrant recipes. And that’s exactly where this Salmon Blanquette comes in.

Blanquette is one of those quietly iconic French preparations: understated in my opinion, and all about balance. Traditionally made with veal, it’s built on softness: a pale, silky sauce, tender meat and delicately cooked vegetables. Nothing rushed, nothing overcomplicated.

Over time, though, I’ve come back again and again to this version made with salmon. It feels perfectly in tune with the season: fresh and delicate, yet still deeply comforting. Everything cooks together gently: herbs infuse the broth, lemon lifts the cream ever so slightly, and the salmon brings a rich, buttery texture that ties it all together.

If you’re intimidated by cooking fish, this is the recipe for you. It is nearly impossible to screw up the cooking of the salmon, and it requires very little effort. Cooking the salmon in simmering broth for just a few minutes means it can only get tender (no sticking to the pan, or over-searing!).

Also, this recipe is especially suited for Spring, since it calls for new potatoes – the smaller, tender potatoes that are in-season right now.

This Salmon Blanquette is an easy, light and flavorful one-pot recipe that’s a great opportunity to lean into the “en blanquette” cooking technique that’s widely used in French cooking. Read along while I explain what “blanquette” means.

This Salmon variation is simple yet deeply French in its technique, but with a lightness that makes you want to keep it in your regular rotation long after Spring has passed. I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I do.

Bon appétit!

📚From the archives: Mains for Spring

Onto the recipe

What is cooking “en Blanquette”?

“En Blanquette” is a popular French cooking technique for any type of meat or fish.