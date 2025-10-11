How has your week been, my friends?

Here in Brittany, we’ve been completely spoiled by l’été indien — that golden stretch of autumn when the sun still lingers at night. Since the start of October, the days have been hovering in the low 20°Cs (68°F), the sea still sparkles, and I catch myself thinking: this can’t possibly last. Usually, by now, we’d be ankle-deep in rain and wind, cursing the gray skies. But this year, it’s pure bliss.

That said, I can feel the shift coming: the mornings are crisper, the evenings are getting colder… and I started craving soup. Enter today’s recipe, which I am very excited to share with you. It’s a real staple, known simply as roasted pumpkin soup - creamy, full of flavor, and simple to make with whatever squash you can find at your local market, be it pumpkin, butternut, or the beloved potimarron.

This is nothing fancy, just a classic and delicious soup that I feel everyone should have up their sleeve to lean on during colder days.

Brittany’s beloved potimarrons.

Here in Brittany and generally in the north of France, we find lots of potimarron — that small, red kuri squash with its deep orange flesh and delicate chestnut flavor (its name actually comes from potiron, pumpkin, and marron, chestnut). In the South, especially in Provence, the markets are piled rather high with large pumpkins. And back when I lived in Ontario, Canada, it was always butternut — smooth, dependable, and sweet.

That’s why I wanted to share a recipe that works no matter where you are, or what you can find. Pumpkin, butternut, potimarron. The secret to making them shine is the same: roasting.

Over the years, I’ve made countless versions of pumpkin and squash soups, with most of them simmered gently on the stove. They’re lovely, but once I started roasting the squash first, there was no going back. Roasting at a high temperature caramelizes the squash. It deepens the flavor and coaxes out the natural sweetness. You get this velvety, caramelized richness that boiling simply can’t match.

This soup is everything I love about fall cooking. It’s simple and deeply satisfying. It doesn’t ask for much: just good seasonal ingredients and a bit of care.

And like all the best French home cooking, it’s flexible too: you can stir in coconut milk, swirl in cream, or finish with toasted seeds and herbs. It’s a recipe to keep close, to lean on when the weather turns and you want something that feels like home.

Bon appétit !

And now onto the recipe!