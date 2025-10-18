Looking for an easy, delicious side dish? These Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes are creamy, buttery, and bursting with sweet, caramelized garlic flavor. Made with a whole head of roasted garlic, plenty of butter, and a splash of cream, they’re the ultimate comfort side dish.
They’re perfect for holiday dinners, Sunday roasts, or any meal that deserves a touch of indulgence.
At The Table with Rebecca Plotnick
Welcome to At the Table With, an interview series where I invite fellow French cooks and creatives—whether native or adopted—to join me at my table for conversations about all things related to French food and lifestyle. Together, through their voices and stories, we’ll explore the many rich facets of French living—from Brittany to the French Riviera—and how locals savor everyday life: one meal, ritual, and moment at a time.
Stuffed Crêpes with Béchamel, Ham and Mushrooms (Crêpes Fourrées)
In France, crêpes fourrées are more than just a meal - they’re a memory. If you grew up in a French household, you probably remember the thrill of finding them on the dinner table after a long school day. For us kids, they were pure comfort food… with their crisp edges, and creamy filling. For adults, they were a lifesaver. You can find boxes of them stacked high in the freezer section of most French supermarkets, and I dare you to find one French family that never relied on them during a busy week.
Le Pommé Breton
I feel like Brittany is having a real moment right now. Ten years ago, if you asked Americans (or even Parisians) where to vacation in France, the answers were predictable: the glamour of the French Riviera, the lavender fields of Provence, or maybe the vineyards of
