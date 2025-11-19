The Fall and Winter months call for cozy, warming and preferably served-in-a-bowl recipes – and soups perfectly fit the bill. Whether you are yearning for a robust bowl of ham and bean soup, a chunky lentil soup, a healthy vegetable velouté or a cheesy onion soup, the French repertoire boasts a great deal of soup recipes to match your cravings and warm you all the way through.

So here is a roundup of some favorite French soup recipes from the blog and my cookbook, to give you some inspiration. Let me know in the comments if you’ve made one (or several) of them, and which one is your favorite!

Happy cooking and bon appétit !

Link to recipe roundup

📑From the archives :

Sharing a few throwback posts and links from the paid archives today! With the holiday season creeping in, I pulled together some baking tips, my holiday gift guide, and a handful of recipes that are perfect for November.

📖Cookbook

Did you know I’ve written a cookbook? I might be a little biased, but if you’re enjoying this newsletter, I think you’ll love it! Rustic French Cooking Made Easy gathers some of my favorite recipes from regions all across France: Provence, Brittany, Alsace, and beyond.

With the holidays coming up, are you planning to make any French dishes for your table? I’d love to hear if you already have the cookbook and whether you’ve discovered any favorite recipes.

Shop the cookbook