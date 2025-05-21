Bonjour friends,

I hope this beautiful spring is treating you kindly and that you’re enjoying all the wonderful seasonal produce it brings.

Here in Brittany, we’re at the height of strawberry season—and what a delight it is! Strawberries are a hallmark of our region, and we’re lucky to have a bounty of home-grown varieties. From the juicy, melt-in-your-mouth Charlottes, to the intensely flavorful Mara des Bois, the sweet and tender Ciflorettes, and the jam-perfect Gariguettes—each variety offers something special and is a joy to cook and bake with.

So, here are some of my favorite strawberry recipes from the blog’s archives: from the Classic French Strawberry Tart to a rustic, fuzz-free Galette. I hope this recipe roundup will get your inspiration flowing and help you make the most of juicy, ripe and sweet strawberries.

Scroll through my French recipe roundup on the blog to find one or more simple French recipes to enjoy this strawberry season! Let me know in the comments if you’ve made one (or several) of them, and which one is your favorite. Enjoy, and bon appétit !

