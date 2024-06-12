Recipes : French Appetizers
A curation of my absolute favorite recipes to embrace the French "apéro"
L’apéro, short for “apéritif” is what we call the pre-dinner snacks and drinks in France. This is an utterly beloved ritual, so much so that I have devoted an entire chapter to it in my first cookbook!
The apéro all about whetting the appetite with savory finger foods, refreshing drinks, and engaging conversation. Here are a few of my favorite recipes from my website to embrace this French tradition! Click on each button below the images to access the recipe.
Santé ! (Cheers! in French)
Nice! I look forward to trying these! They reflect the nice variety of French cuisine influences
Fabulous post Audrey, some delicious offerings here.