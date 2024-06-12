A Table in France

A Table in France

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roriedo's avatar
Roriedo
Apr 29

Nice! I look forward to trying these! They reflect the nice variety of French cuisine influences

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Audrey Le Goff
Lisa McLean's avatar
Lisa McLean
Jun 5

Fabulous post Audrey, some delicious offerings here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Audrey Le Goff
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Audrey Le Goff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture