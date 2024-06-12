I always say a lifetime isn’t enough to make and enjoy all the wonderful recipes French cooking has to offer - and this couldn’t be any truer for French Entrées!

The French are truly fond of homey, heart-warming dishes featuring meat and fish swimming in succulent sauces. And they like to take their time and spend several hours at the table to enjoy these (often slow-cooked) entrées, with a good glass of wine and crusty baguette on the side.

As an introduction to this wonderful world of exploration, here are my top 10 favorite Classic French Entrées to try from my blog. I have made all these recipes countless times, and so have the blog readers who share their positive reviews with me too (keep them coming by the way!).

These entrées are perfect for hosting friends and family, and they make the perfect leftover food to enjoy the next day too! Click on each button below the images to access the recipe.

Bon appétit!

Classic French Beef Bourguignon

See the recipe

Lamb Navarin (Navarin d’agneau)

See the recipe

French Chicken Marengo

See the recipe

Cod Provençal with Tomatoes, Capers and Olives

See the recipe

French Chicken And Mushroom Pie (Tourte)

See the recipe

Creamy French Chicken Tarragon (Poulet à l’Estragon)

See the recipe

Classic French Coq Au Vin Rouge

See the recipe

French Style Cottage Pie (Hachis Parmentier)

See the recipe

French Style Braised Oxtail (Queue de Boeuf aux Carottes)

See the recipe

French Roast Chicken (Poulet Rôti)

See the recipe