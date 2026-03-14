There are certain dishes that mark the quiet transition between seasons. Not quite winter anymore, but not fully spring either. The kind of food that feels lighter, fresher, but still comforting enough for cool evenings and long Sunday lunches.

For me, Pain de Poisson is exactly that kind of dish.

This is a dish that, in my family, belongs firmly to the Easter table. My mum almost always makes it as the starter on Easter Monday. By that time of year, we’re ready to move away from heavy winter cooking - but the weather is still unpredictably too cool for fully summery food, yet warm enough to crave something lighter.

A Pain de Poisson sits perfectly in that in-between moment.

Despite its name, it isn’t bread at all. In French, pain can simply refer to something baked in a loaf shape. So, while “fish bread” would be the literal translation, the dish is closer to a delicate fish terrine or a very light fish pâté.

The idea is simple: white fish is blended with eggs, herbs, and a little seasoning, then baked slowly in a loaf pan (yes, much like a meatloaf!) using a bain-marie, the gentle water bath the French rely on for custards and terrines. The slow, even heat gives the loaf a texture that’s firm enough to slice but incredibly tender - almost mousse-like.

Served chilled or just barely cool, each slice is delicate and fragrant with herbs. At home we usually bring it to the table with a quick sauce (sometimes a lemony herb yogurt sauce, sometimes a tomato coulis), and a small green salad.

It’s the kind of starter that feels both elegant and reassuringly simple. It looks beautiful sliced on a platter, but it’s also the sort of dish you can make the day before - which is exactly why it appears so often on French holiday tables. For hosts, that alone is a small miracle.

I also love pain de poisson because it showcases fish in a very approachable way. Even people who think they “don’t love fish” tend to enjoy it. The flavor is gentle, the texture soft and airy, and it carries herbs and sauces beautifully.

And for spring cooking, it makes perfect sense: lighter than a terrine of meat, fresh with herbs, and easy to serve as the beginning of a long meal.

In other words, exactly the sort of dish that belongs on an Easter table.

Bon appétit!

From the archives: more French starter recipes

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