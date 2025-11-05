Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!

October started with some seriously lovely weather, which was exactly what I needed since the first weekend of the month consisted of my other half, my husband Marc, making his semi-annual trek back to Canada to reconnect.

This of course meant I was on duty to prepare his traditional jambon-beurre sandwich for the train ride to Paris.

His train, as per usual consisted of a direct SNCF train voyage from our city of Lorient to Paris Montparnasse (3h15min), one of Paris’ main train stations. From there he took the M6 metro train to Denfert Rochereau station to catch the RER B train, direct to Charles de Gaulle airport.

Yes, I know navigating the Paris metro and regional trains can sound intimidating if you’re a first time visitor, but while it does sound like a lot of connections, everything is “right there” and requires minimal scavenging for your trains. All in all, a 4hr15min trip to get him to the Paris airport, which he’s now accustomed to.

Take the RER B (Blue line) to head to Paris Charles De Gaulle airport (top right of the map here).

So while Marc spent some time in Canada and enjoyed Thanksgiving with his family, the weather here in Brittany was absolutely sensational and I had nothing to complain about. We had near perfect “end of summer” weather in the low 20s, which made walking and biking to work a pleasure.

I enjoyed some quiet time alone, re-kindling with some favorite hobbies including drawing and doing puzzles - so fun and relaxing.

And of course, Saturday morning market visits were as lovely as always!

The warmer weather didn’t seem to have a huge effect on the autumn offerings at the market though. I was still able to find all my fall faves, like potimarrons, colorful cauliflowers, chestnuts and root vegetables in abundance.

Especially important as come October my body turns into soup mode, and there’s little better than root veggies, squash, pumpkin and other gourds to warm the soul.

The month ended with an important event for our family as well: Marc had his Citizenship Interview (entretien de nationalité française), to which I was also obliged to attend, as his wife.

So last week we took the near 2hr drive to the beautiful city of Rennes, Brittany’s capital, which was my old university stomping grounds. The prefecture in charge of nationality applications for our administrative region (Brittany) can be found there as well.

We drove up early to ensure we had plenty of time to be at the interview, as well as to soak up a bit of the city which I used to know so well. We found parking quite easily in the city center and began just walking our way through the mazy streets of the city. So many sights from my uni years that haven’t changed a single bit – and other areas that have gone under some reconstruction.

My biggest regret during my time in Rennes was not getting to spend more time exploring the city. My uni program was intensive and while it didn’t stop me from getting to enjoy the city, I just didn’t get the time I wished I had. So, this trip was a little extra special.

Snipped from our day in Rennes, including lunch at Bistrot Cocagne.

We stopped for lunch at a wonderful café, known as Bistrot Cocagne, located right next to the beautiful Cathédrale Saint-Pierre. We stumbled on it by chance, and gave it a go. We were so glad we did. It was French, but funky. Old-school but also extremely modern. Locals of all ages came in after us, which made us very aware that we picked the right spot.

If you’re ever in Rennes, definitely check Bistrot Cocagne out.

When in Rennes, I loved to visit the old book stands on Place Saint Anne and La Rozell, my favorite crêperie.

Marc’s French citizenship interview went very well. We passed through security gate #1 by showing our convocation, then gate #2, where we emptied our pockets, had our bags scanned, and walked through the metal detector. After scanning our convocation once more, we waited to be called.

After about 15 minutes, we met with a kind young woman known only as “MN” (per her nametag). In France, it’s quite rare for public servants—especially at préfectures—to share their full names, likely for security reasons. It struck Marc as unusual, given his experience working across various levels of government in Canada.

We had a pleasant chat about our life together—how we met, our goals, and our future plans—before Marc was asked a few questions about French history, the national motto Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité, and the concept of laïcité (secularism). He was well prepared, and after 45 minutes, we left the prefecture feeling relieved and optimistic.

Officially, France states that decisions for granting French citizenship are made “within one year,” but recent reports suggest we might hear back in just 1–2 months. Fingers crossed!

I sincerely hope you enjoyed your October as much as I did. November looks to be a bit low-key, but we have booked a little weekend getaway in the Loire Valley at the end of the month that I will definitely keep you in the loop about.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to start a discussion, I’ll be happy to reply!

Audrey

