I often receive the most wonderful comments and reviews about the recipes I share, and they genuinely make me smile. From time to time, I also receive simple (and sometimes more thoughtful) personal questions. The one I’m asked most often being, “What do you usually eat?”

Of course, being French, I very often eat the recipes I share here. But to be completely honest, many of them are special dishes that take time. And much like many of you, I don’t always have the luxury of lingering over a stovetop, no matter how much I might enjoy it.

So today, I’m happy to share one of my most cherished everyday recipes: my homemade chicken soup. It’s one of my favorite weekday meals in winter. Yes, it does require a longer cooking time (we start by gently simmering a whole chicken) but the beauty of this recipe is that it yields many comforting bowls. Make it once, and dinner (or lunch) is ready for days.

The first time I ventured into making homemade chicken soup was actually through Poule au Pot, a classic of French home cooking. Traditionally, it’s a whole chicken simmered in a simple broth with vegetables. It’s humble, nourishing, and quietly delicious, especially when served with rice. For many French families, it’s the very definition of comfort food.

Over the years, I’ve adapted that classic recipe by layering in spices and aromatics that give the broth a deeper, longer-lasting warmth. We love it so much that we make it almost every week at this time of year. Once the chicken is tender, it’s shredded and returned to the soup, which is then finished with thick noodles. It’s everything you want from a bowl of soup: soothing, hearty, and deeply comforting, with flavors that linger just enough to make you slow down.

This is the kind of dish that’s perfect to make on a Sunday, tuck into the fridge (once cooled), and enjoy throughout the week. It freezes beautifully too, ready to be thawed on a night when cooking feels like too much. It’s simply a recipe that makes you feel good, especially if you’re somewhere where the windows are frosted this time of year.

Bon appétit !

And now, onto the recipe!