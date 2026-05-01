Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!

Bonjour,

I love that May always begins on a sweet note here in France. Today, May 1st, is la fête du travail (Labor Day) and it’s a true day off for everyone. And this year it falls on a Friday, which means a long weekend (what we call a pont, or “bridge,” when a holiday connects to the weekend). And with additional holidays on May 8th and May 14th, this month is famously dotted with these little breaks; something no French person would ever complain about!

Snippets of our hometown: the beaches, around the lake, the harbor.

We’re coming off an absolutely glorious April. The weather has been unusually sunny and warm, the kind that makes you feel like summer is just within reach. We’ve filled our days with long walks around the lake, seaside strolls, and lingering drinks by the water.

It’s been one of those months where you want to be outside as much as possible, soaking it all in.

One of the true highlights: strawberries are back at the market!

In Brittany, this is serious business. We’re fiercely proud of our local varieties: Ciflorette, Charlotte, Mara des Bois, and especially the Gariguette. I love them simply fresh, but they’re just as wonderful baked into tarts and cakes. This year, they’re especially affordable thanks to the early warm weather: about 3€ for 250g instead of the usual 5€ or 6€. It feels like a small seasonal luxury that’s suddenly become an everyday treat.

Spring vegetables have returned too: asparagus, artichokes and radishes are everywhere! We’ve been making the most of them, even if asparagus still feels like a bit of a splurge. My favorite way to enjoy them is with a classic Sauce Grenobloise: simple, buttery, and perfect.

Outside of work, we’ve been spending a lot of time at my parents’ house, helping in the garden. It was my father’s passion. He would spend hours every day tending to it, trimming, planting, even nurturing his beloved bonsaïs. Since he passed, we’ve taken on the responsibility of helping my mom keep it up. It’s physically demanding, and honestly a bit of a workout, but there’s something deeply satisfying about it. Being outside, caring for the space he loved so much, it feels meaningful.

The backyard in full bloom.

And at the end of the day, when we sit down on the patio with a drink and look out over the garden, there’s a quiet kind of joy in seeing it all come together. I like to think he would be happy to see it this way.

Last Sunday felt like a perfect snapshot of life here. The weather was beautiful, so we drove about 40 minutes to Carnac, a seaside town we love. We had lunch at a small oyster shack right by the water, surrounded by oyster beds and the salty breeze.

We started with seaweed tartare on toast, a very Breton specialty that I adore. Then shared a seafood platter: oysters, shrimp, whelks, clams, periwinkles. Everything was incredibly fresh, as it always is, caught/harvested literally feet away from where we ate. Meals like this remind us just how lucky we are to live here.

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Afterward, we walked along the GR34 coastal path, winding past beaches, rocky coves, and fields of blooming gorse - the bright yellow flowers we call ajonc d’or. A true symbol of Brittany and a sure sign that warmer days are here.

The sea was still too cold for us (around 57°F), though a few brave souls were already swimming as if it were mid-July. Our dog Sophie, on the other hand, was perfectly content racing across the sand and scrambling over rocks; completely in her element.

We ended the day wandering through Carnac’s town center, with its mix of ice cream shops, cafés, and little beach boutiques. It leans a bit touristy, yes, but it’s charming all the same. Before heading home, we stopped at a local bakery for some pastries, including a giant cookie and a Far Breton - rich, custardy, studded with prunes. The perfect ending.

If you ever find yourself planning a trip to Brittany, I can’t recommend a spring or summer day in Carnac enough. It captures so much of what makes this place special.

After such a gentle, sun-soaked April, we’re heading into a much more adventure-filled May.

Next week, we’re taking part in a brocante (a classic French flea market) in an effort to clear out some treasures (and let’s be honest, quite a bit of stuff) from my parents’ attic. I have a feeling there will be a few good stories to come out of that.

Then the following week, we’re heading off for a few days in northern Brittany, with stops in Brignogan, Roscoff, and Île de Batz. It’s a stretch of coastline that I don’t know that well, and that Marc have yet to discover. We can’t wait, and are crossing our fingers for good weather!

Happy May & À bientôt !

12 recipes to cook in May

And if it’s already strawberry season wherever your are (like us in Brittany), get some inspiration in my Strawberry recipe roundup from the blog.

In case you missed it…

Here are the recipes and posts that were shared in April on the blog and here on Substack.