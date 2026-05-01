A Table in France

A Table in France

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Judy Guenther's avatar
Judy Guenther
1d

We just got back from five weeks in Spain and France and the weather was truly glorious—only one day with light rain. We’ve been to beautiful Carnac before and loved it. Our recent trip ended in Paris where we had a lovely dinner at Restaurant Biche based on your recommendation in an earlier posting. Our party of four had dishes you recommended which were so tasty. And I LOVED the fresh asparagus appetizer. Thank you for what you do. I’m sure your father would be so proud of what you are doing with his garden.

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
18h

Beautiful absolutely beautiful life!

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