Bonjour and welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends!

I am putting the final touches on this newsletter from my bedroom in Belle-Île-en-Mer island, where I am doing a one-week retreat, which includes hiking and fasting with a lovely group of women. Yes, I know! The idea of doing a “jeûne” (fast) has piqued my curiosity for a few years now, and I finally took the leap. Plus, I loved the idea of spending a week of hiking one this beautiful Brittany island. Especially this year, I felt like I really needed to step away and reset – mentally and physically. I’ll share more details about this trip soon. But for now, I just wanted to touch base and share my May newsletter with you all - enjoy !

April here in Brittany started with days and days of gorgeous sunshine and 22-24°C (71-75°F) degree weather. It felt like the gloom of winter had finally passed, and the trees and flowers started to bloom rather quickly. Outdoors were bustling, and several locals were even wearing shorts! It was an absolute pleasure to pack away our winter jackets and clothing, and make space for warmer weather gear.

Enjoying beach walks and forest walks during the beautiful early April days.

Well, at least that’s what we thought. Mid-way through April we were hit with a long stretch of rainy days and 10-15°C (50-59°F) degree weather. Mornings have been extra cold, and I started to wonder if putting away our winter gear was the right decision, ha!

April also started with me getting to celebrate my 38th birthday! Yes, I was lucky enough to be born on April Fool’s day, or as we call it in France, “poisson d'avril” - which literally translates to the “April fish”. This means for another year I have to hear Marc say “I forgot your birthday gift….” Followed by the expected “April fools!” It may have lost its charm by this point, but it’s tradition!

This is 38!

April well and truly has kicked off brocante season here as well! Oh how I love brocantes! Brocantes, or “garage sales” / “flea markets” are a little different here than in Canada, where they often take place in someone’s driveway. Here, driveways are a bit of a luxury, so brocantes are typically held community style, at local churches or park grounds.

So far, I’ve found a few great finds, including mugs made by Geneviève Lethu (a famous French Art de La Table brand), that fits perfectly into our collection of tea and coffee mugs. And I’ve also found a very rustic and charming Croquet Set that I’m in the process of sanding, repainting and re-staining.

I am thinking about writing an article about how to navigate brocantes in France and what gems to look for… Is this something you would be interested in reading? Let me know in the comments!

Mugs, books, croquet sets… let’s hope this Spring brings even more brocante finds!

This time of year is a fantastic one for visiting our local farmers’ market here in Lorient. Spring’s bounty is back in full swing—think artichokes, asparagus, strawberries, fresh herbs, and so much more. It’s a treat for the senses, but also a good time to keep an eye on prices. These seasonal specialties tend to become more affordable as spring progresses.

Right now, strawberries are going for around 4 to 5 euros per case, but by June, you’ll often find them for just 3 euros. As for asparagus, they’re currently priced at a hefty 6.90 euros per bunch, though in just a couple of weeks, they typically drop to around 4 to 5 euros.

Peak Spring at the market with strawberries, Gâteaux Bretons (top right), Kouign Amanns (bottom left) and Asparagus.

And now let me tell you a bit about our Easter celebrations ! Easter was a little bit more special this year, as my 10yr old nephew Alexandre was visiting from London, England. My parents had us over their place, and my three aunts came along as we enjoyed a delicious, but somewhat atypical Easter lunch.

The table was set and decorated beautifully with plates filled with chocolates, which are filled, per tradition, by every visiting guest. We started off in the living room with the apéro of champagne and a delicious cider. We picked at Marc’s fresh homemade focaccia, sliced truffle sausage, veggies and pickled garlic to whet our appetite.

My Oeufs Mimosa / Our Easter family tradition: everyone brings chocolate and places them on everyone's plates before we start. Lots of chocolate for everyone!

When the bottles emptied, we moved over to the dining room where we started with the entrée of my Oeufs Mimosa (French Deviled-eggs) – and yes, in France the entrée is the actually the appetizer! For the main, my mom broke tradition and made a Poulet Yassa and couscous, with a side of zucchini spaghetti. The Poulet Yassa is an amazingly vibrant and lemony dish that hails from Senegal. It is a dish my mother has made one of her staples, and one that the entire family absolutely loves! I’ve been thinking of sharing this recipe on my Substack for some time now, and I think it’s well overdue. Definitely a dish that deserves more praise!

Then came the “artwork,” in terms of the cheese plate. This year, Camembert, Bleu d’Auvergne, Appenzeller, Salers and a soft yet firm sheep’s milk cheese made way onto our plates. A wonderful mix of soft, medium and firm cheeses, paired with a refreshing endive and walnut salad.

We then turned to dessert, which consisted of two cakes. One to celebrate the birthday of my nephew and one to celebrate the birthday of our little Sophie, who turned 7. An extremely decadent chocolate cake and a rather lighter lemon curd and raspberry tart were shared among the table to already stuffed guests. But saying no to dessert is a sin!

That said, after the Easter feast, I felt more than ready to shift gears and focus on my upcoming “jeûne” (fasting) retreat. It’s something I’ve been preparing for for the past two weeks—both physically and mentally. The idea is to gradually reduce your intake of refined sugar, coffee, chocolate, and eventually certain food groups like gluten and carbs. In the final two days before the retreat, you eat only fruits and vegetables to ease into the fast.

A Brioche Perdue and a Parisian Flan from our local bakery. Some of the last sweet treats I indulged in during April, before preparing for “le jeûne”.

So far, I think I’m doing pretty well! Giving up my morning coffee was definitely the toughest part, but I feel like I’ve adjusted better than expected.

When I told my friends I had signed up for this, the reactions were mixed. Some were curious and supportive, while others were a bit more skeptical. I totally get that this kind of experience isn’t for everyone—but I’m feeling optimistic and excited about it.

Last Saturday, I hoped on the boat from Quiberon harbor to Belle-Île-en-Mer to begin this new journey…

I hope your April was as full and joyful as mine, and I’m looking forward to sharing how May unfolds—especially how the retreat goes!

Audrey

