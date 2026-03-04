Welcome back to my monthly gazette, dear friends. Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month.

Rain, rain, rain… While I know it’s somewhat cliché to start with a Brittany weather report, this month it feels almost impossible not to.

We have just emerged from what felt like Day 856 of uninterrupted rain. (A slight exaggeration… but only slight.) In reality, France has experienced its rainiest winter since records began in the 1960s.

So. Much. Rain.

Every single day. Constant weather warnings pinging on our phones, floods in various cities, rivers overflowing, it really felt like the longest winter I’ve ever experienced. It was so bad, that my husband and I longed for the frigid Canadian winters we were once so desperate to escape.

Alas, finally this weekend, we were greeted with some sunshine, the first flowers blooming, the first walk on the beach with rays of sunshine. What a joy it is to feel the seasons turn.

Finally enjoying a sunny walk on the beach. Spring is coming!

On a more personal note, February was, without a doubt, a wonderfully food-filled month.

We began with La Chandeleur on February 2nd, a day that feels especially sacred here in Brittany. While it marks Candlemas on the calendar, for us Bretons it is, quite simply, the day of crêpes. So, off we went, making a big stack of crêpes (here is my recipe) and enjoying them with some honey and Nocciolata.

The following weekend, we escaped to Paris for a long-awaited rendez-vous with Canadian friends. It felt decadent in the best way: cannelés with their caramelized crusts, delicate macarons and airy chocolate mousse that somehow tastes even better when eaten in good company.

Parisian Scenes.

The city gifted us sunshine (a small miracle in February) and the whole weekend felt light, joyful, and restorative. Exactly what I needed after a rather strenuous start to the year. I shared more details in this post, if you’d like to wander through Paris with us.

48 Hours in Paris✨ Audrey Le Goff · Feb 11 Paris is only a three-hour train ride from my small coastal town in Brittany (easy by American standards) yet every time we arrive, it feels like stepping into a completely different world. The pace quickens, the crowds thicken, shop windows sparkle, and café terraces buzz late into the night. So, whenever we visit, we try to pack our days full to soak up as much of that energy as possible. Read full story

Then came Valentine’s Day, a celebration we’ve never truly embraced. Not out of cynicism, but circumstance. February 14th and 15th are my mother and father’s birthdays - back-to-back. This year was the first without my dad. It felt too soon for celebration, too tender for festivity. Grief has its own quiet rhythm. Still, we slipped out for a gentle lunch at our beloved local crêperie, Ty-Rouille. We enjoyed a simple, quiet lunch with some of our favorite crêpes - just what we needed.

Some of the crêpes we enjoyed: 1. Salmon, Scallops & Lemon Cream - 2. Lard & Prunes - 3. Pear, Blue Cheese & Walnuts - 4. Lemon & Sugar

And the following weekend, we went to “Alsace à Quai”, another favorite restaurant in our hometown of Lorient. This one serves authentic Alsatian food. We shared a boat of Flammkuchens (thin, crisp tarts) and a generous, traditional Choucroute with a pork shank, that made Marc impossibly happy. There’s something always so comforting about eating hearty Eastern French fare in the dead of Winter.

Looking back, February held both sweetness and softness. Plates full. Hearts still a little heavy, but warmed by good food and familiar places.

Some highlights for the upcoming month of March include a trip to Milan (which I cannot wait to share more with you about) and the mayoral elections in our city – which will be the first time my husband Marc, as a new French citizen, will be able to vote for. So exciting!

February market scenes.

12 Great Recipes to Cook in March!

March is the month when we transition from winter to spring - what a delight! While I’m not quite ready to give up cozy dishes like Coquillettes au Jambon or winter desserts like Pouding Chômeur, I’m excited to start moving toward lighter fare.

Here are 12 recipes I’m looking forward to making this month, and I think you will be too!

In case you missed it…

Here are the recipes and posts that were shared in February on the blog and here on Substack.