Bonjour friends,

We’re deep into the long Breton winter here in Brittany - the kind of season where the sky forgets how to do anything but rain. This year has been especially dramatic: the rainiest winter in fifteen years, with flooded towns making the local news almost daily. Our little town has been spared so far (fingers crossed), but our daily walks with our dog Sophie are often cut short by sudden downpours and sideways wind.

So, we spend a lot of time inside. The kettle is always on. And by late afternoon, when it’s already getting dark, I sometimes stare into the fridge with zero inspiration. This is the time of year when cooking can start to feel like a chore rather than a pleasure.

And then I remember savory tarts.

In France, quiches and tarts are real everyday food. Not something fancy or reserved for brunch tables in cafés, but the kind of thing your mother makes on a Tuesday night when there’s not much in the fridge. My own mother was the undisputed queen of savory tarts. I grew up eating them in a hundred variations: with vegetables from the market, leftovers from the night before, sometimes just a simple mustard-and-cream base with whatever cheese we had on hand. They were comforting, flexible, and quietly magical.

This leek tart with puff pastry is one I’ve made more times than I can count. Sometimes plain, sometimes with cheese - with brie being my favorite version by far. It’s buttery, cozy, gently sweet from the leeks, and just indulgent enough to feel like you’ve treated yourself, even if you threw it together in under thirty minutes.

It’s one of those recipes I make when I want something that feels a little fancy, but secretly requires very little effort. The kind of thing you slide out of the oven for a cozy “TV dinner” or set on the table when friends drop by unexpectedly.

I hope you’ll enjoy this simple tart recipe. Stay cozy (and dry!) wherever you are!

Bon appétit !

🔖 From the archives: Savory Tarts, Quiches & Cakes.

Onto the recipe

This tart recipe starts with puff pastry. In an ideal world, we’d all make our own pâte feuilleté… but in real life, I almost always use store-bought puff pastry. And honestly, it works beautifully if you choose a good one.