I feel like Brittany is having a real moment right now. Ten years ago, if you asked Americans (or even Parisians) where to vacation in France, the answers were predictable: the glamour of the French Riviera, the lavender fields of Provence, or maybe the vineyards of Bordeaux. But suddenly, Brittany - my little corner of northwestern France - is stepping into the spotlight. Honestly, this Summer, I’ve never seen so many French bloggers, influencers, and even French families choosing Brittany as their holiday destination. And the local tourism board has been smart, investing in campaigns to show the world that Brittany isn’t just rainy weather and striped sailor shirts—it’s cliffs, beaches, Celtic traditions, and some of the most soulful food you’ll find in France.

Have you ever visited Brittany, or perhaps yearning to go?

Leave a comment

And you know what? I’m thrilled. Every week I get more messages from you, curious about Breton culture, asking for recipes, and wanting to understand this region through its food. It makes sense: Brittany is a place where the land and the sea meet on the plate. There are the famous crêpes and buckwheat galettes, of course - simple, comforting, endlessly adaptable. There’s hearty farmhouse cooking like kig ha farz (a kind of Breton pot-au-feu) and braised pork with prunes. Seafood is everywhere: oysters, mussels, scallops, all pulled straight from the Atlantic. And then there are the sweets… oh the sweets! Kouign-amann, the caramelized “butter cake” that has conquered bakeries in New York and San Francisco; Far Breton, like a baked custard studded with prunes; the dense, sandy Gâteau Breton, and so on!

But when fall arrives in Brittany, it’s the apple that takes center stage.

Apples thrive in this damp, mild climate, and Bretons celebrate them with cider, with apple brandy (lambig), with baked apples, and with rustic bakes that mark the change of seasons. I have shared quite my share of apple baking recipes on my blog, but recently realized I hadn’t yet shared one of my absolute favorites: Le Pommé Breton.

Imagine two layers of golden puff pastry encasing a thick, chunky homemade apple compote—flaky, buttery, fruity, and just the right amount of rustic.

In Brittany, bakeries make Le Pommé Breton as big trays, sold by the slice for a few euros. I always covet it when I enter a bakery in the Fall. And if I’m lucky enough to get a piece while it’s still warm? Pure bliss.

The best part is how easy it is to recreate at home. Store-bought puff pastry works beautifully (no shame!) but the only thing I insist on making from scratch is the applesauce, as I want it to be chunky and full of flavor. It’s a great bake for an afternoon tea or to serve as a rustic dessert. Bake it as a large rectangle or circle and it makes for quite a spectacular dessert to bring to the table.

So, I hope you’ll enjoy this recipe for “Pommé Breton”, a typical fall bake from Brittany. It’s simple, rustic, and delicious—the kind of recipe that feels like autumn itself.

Le Pommé Breton: two crisp layers of puff pastry with chunky apple sauce in the middle.

More Fall baking recipes to enjoy

And now, onto the recipe!