Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!

Bonjour from Brittany, where we’re finally coming up for air after an exceptional heat wave!

The past ten days have been scorching here in the northwest of France - and ten consecutive days of this kind of heat in May is simply unheard of. It wasn’t just unusual; meteorologists confirmed it as the all-time record heat wave for this region.

Screenshot from my phone showing end of May weather in Southern Brittany, around 30°C (86°F). Average May temperates are usually half, around 15°C (59°F).

One line from a weather expert on television has stayed with me: that “the seasons and weather we knew growing up no longer exist”. It’s a quietly devastating thing to hear said out loud. We are living, right now, in what we used to call “global warming” - not a future threat, but our present reality.

That said, we still feel fortunate to call Brittany home. Many French people think of this region as a refuge from extreme temperatures. But this past week made clear that nowhere in France (nowhere in Europe, really) is truly sheltered from what’s coming.

What’s made this spring so strange is how it’s showing up on our plates. Strawberry season is nearly over… in May! We went to visit our favorite local farm last weekend only to find it had already closed for the season. The heat arrived so early that the berries came and went before we had a chance to properly enjoy them. At the market, cherries are already piled high on the stalls, a full month ahead of their usual appearance in late June. Tomatoes, zucchini, and peppers are abundant and gorgeous: wonderful for cooking, and yet deeply disorienting.

It’s a strange, bittersweet feeling. Of course, there’s real joy in it: sunny days, summer dresses, long afternoons at the beach, and produce that tastes of August. And then you glance at the calendar and it says May, and something in you goes quiet.

Leave a comment

On a lighter note, May has very much been the month of rest and recharge.

Recipe for a good weekend : cooking, relaxing and reading a good book.

(I’ll be sharing the recipe for this pasta salad soon. You can find the recipe for this LayeredVegetable Tian here).

France has two national holidays early in the month (May 1st and May 8th), which landed this year to give us two long, leisurely weekends. I soaked up every minute of them, though I will admit I was quietly annoyed that my Friday Pilates class was cancelled two weeks running.

The only real disappointment this month was that we had planned to sell some of the contents of my parents’ attic at a brocante (flea market) on May 8, but the event was canceled at the last minute because of a storm. Such bad luck!

May kicks off Brocante season in France, and I am so happy about it!

Mid-May we took a lovely trip to Finistère, in Northern Brittany with Marc, our dog Sophie and my mum. I shared all about in this article if you’re curious about it.

Three Days Along Brittany’s Northern Coast: Brignogan, Roscoff, Île de Batz Audrey Le Goff · May 23 The start of this year has been hard. My dad passed away suddenly, and in the months since, our little family has been finding its footing. My mum most of all, learning to navigate daily life on her own for the first time. When you’re in that kind of grief, sometimes the best thing you can do is get in the car, point it somewhere beautiful, and just go. Read full story

The rest of the month was honestly spent trying to survive the heat wave, keeping our blinds shut, feeding ice-cubes to our dog Sophie and drinking lots of water. Thankfully, we live in a solid 1930s building which keeps relatively cool inside during hot days.

Breton cakes, dried sausages, roast chickens and fresh oysters at our local market.

Coming up in June, I have a busy month at work as I try to wrap up a few projects before taking some time off in August. This year, we decided to spend some time in Provence to visit the Lubéron area. I can’t wait! I love Provence but yet have to discover this northern part, dotted with charming villages and great hiking trails.

I’d love to hear if you have any Provence/Lubéron recommendations to share in the comments!

Lunch at our local crêperie last sunday. This first crêpes is sardines + tomatoes + egg; the second one is chocolate.

I’ll also be flying solo for most of the month, as Marc is heading back to Canada for his twice-a-year visit with family and friends.

As always, he’ll be packing his suitcase with French goodies for everyone to sample - a very eclectic mix of Bret’s (the famous Breton potato chips), candies, liquor, and foie gras. I can understand bringing foie gras and a nice bottle of French liquor, but the chips and candies (of all the wonderful things France has to offer) still leave me a bit puzzled. But apparently, they’re a hit there with the family!

That got me wondering: if you’ve ever visited France, what did you bring back home with you? Is there something from France that you wish you could easily get where you live?

Would you be interested in a post about the lesser-known things worth bringing back from France, beyond the usual clichés and souvenirs? Let me know in the comments!

Happy June & À bientôt !

12 recipes to cook in June

In case you missed it…

Here are the recipes and posts that were shared in May on the blog and here on Substack.

Easy Provençal Pork Stew Audrey Le Goff · May 2 If you’ve ever dreamed of cooking like you’re in the South of France, but without complicated techniques, this Provençal pork stew is exactly the kind of recipe you’re looking for. Read full story

Savory Ricotta Tart with Peas Audrey Le Goff · May 9 We’ve officially reached the time of year when cold and room-temperature dishes start appearing on our table again, and I couldn’t be happier about it. The slow-simmered meals of winter quietly fall away, replaced by food that feels lighter, brighter, and easier to share. Not less comforting, just softer around the edges. Read full story

Strawberry Basil Galette Audrey Le Goff · May 16 This Strawberry Basil Galette is an easy French dessert made with a flaky homemade crust (pâte brisée) and juicy, sweet strawberries. Rustic, elegant, and simple to prepare, it’s the perfect summer galette recipe for entertaining or casual baking at home. Read full story

Three Days Along Brittany’s Northern Coast: Brignogan, Roscoff, Île de Batz Audrey Le Goff · May 23 The start of this year has been hard. My dad passed away suddenly, and in the months since, our little family has been finding its footing. My mum most of all, learning to navigate daily life on her own for the first time. When you’re in that kind of grief, sometimes the best thing you can do is get in the car, point it somewhere beautiful, and just go. Read full story