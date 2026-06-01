A Table in France

A Table in France

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Pierre's avatar
Pierre
4d

adorable pup!

🐶 ❤️

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1 reply by Audrey Le Goff
Deborah Walsh's avatar
Deborah Walsh
4d

You asked what things we brought back from France. Alas, I didn't bring this, thinking I would just order it online, but it turns out the company doesn't ship to the U.S. In Paris, a cafe where we ate had Martin Ketchup on the table. It was unlike any ketchup I've ever tasted. We went back just to have it again with frites. I found something similar here in US - Martin-Pouret Ketchup (I think the same company), very good, but not quite the same. Both have wonderful tomato flavor with a smokey back-note. I've been told the French don't have ketchup much, but when they make it, it is marvelous!

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1 reply by Audrey Le Goff
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