June 2026 Gazette
Surviving a heat wave in May + what to cook in June.
Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!
Bonjour from Brittany, where we’re finally coming up for air after an exceptional heat wave!
The past ten days have been scorching here in the northwest of France - and ten consecutive days of this kind of heat in May is simply unheard of. It wasn’t just unusual; meteorologists confirmed it as the all-time record heat wave for this region.
One line from a weather expert on television has stayed with me: that “the seasons and weather we knew growing up no longer exist”. It’s a quietly devastating thing to hear said out loud. We are living, right now, in what we used to call “global warming” - not a future threat, but our present reality.
That said, we still feel fortunate to call Brittany home. Many French people think of this region as a refuge from extreme temperatures. But this past week made clear that nowhere in France (nowhere in Europe, really) is truly sheltered from what’s coming.
What’s made this spring so strange is how it’s showing up on our plates. Strawberry season is nearly over… in May! We went to visit our favorite local farm last weekend only to find it had already closed for the season. The heat arrived so early that the berries came and went before we had a chance to properly enjoy them. At the market, cherries are already piled high on the stalls, a full month ahead of their usual appearance in late June. Tomatoes, zucchini, and peppers are abundant and gorgeous: wonderful for cooking, and yet deeply disorienting.
It’s a strange, bittersweet feeling. Of course, there’s real joy in it: sunny days, summer dresses, long afternoons at the beach, and produce that tastes of August. And then you glance at the calendar and it says May, and something in you goes quiet.
On a lighter note, May has very much been the month of rest and recharge.
(I’ll be sharing the recipe for this pasta salad soon. You can find the recipe for this LayeredVegetable Tian here).
France has two national holidays early in the month (May 1st and May 8th), which landed this year to give us two long, leisurely weekends. I soaked up every minute of them, though I will admit I was quietly annoyed that my Friday Pilates class was cancelled two weeks running.
The only real disappointment this month was that we had planned to sell some of the contents of my parents’ attic at a brocante (flea market) on May 8, but the event was canceled at the last minute because of a storm. Such bad luck!
Mid-May we took a lovely trip to Finistère, in Northern Brittany with Marc, our dog Sophie and my mum. I shared all about in this article if you’re curious about it.
The rest of the month was honestly spent trying to survive the heat wave, keeping our blinds shut, feeding ice-cubes to our dog Sophie and drinking lots of water. Thankfully, we live in a solid 1930s building which keeps relatively cool inside during hot days.
Coming up in June, I have a busy month at work as I try to wrap up a few projects before taking some time off in August. This year, we decided to spend some time in Provence to visit the Lubéron area. I can’t wait! I love Provence but yet have to discover this northern part, dotted with charming villages and great hiking trails.
I’d love to hear if you have any Provence/Lubéron recommendations to share in the comments!
I’ll also be flying solo for most of the month, as Marc is heading back to Canada for his twice-a-year visit with family and friends.
As always, he’ll be packing his suitcase with French goodies for everyone to sample - a very eclectic mix of Bret’s (the famous Breton potato chips), candies, liquor, and foie gras. I can understand bringing foie gras and a nice bottle of French liquor, but the chips and candies (of all the wonderful things France has to offer) still leave me a bit puzzled. But apparently, they’re a hit there with the family!
That got me wondering: if you’ve ever visited France, what did you bring back home with you? Is there something from France that you wish you could easily get where you live?
Would you be interested in a post about the lesser-known things worth bringing back from France, beyond the usual clichés and souvenirs? Let me know in the comments!
Happy June & À bientôt !
12 recipes to cook in June
Crispy Smashed Potato Salad (paid subscribers)
Marseille’s Pizza Moitié-Moitié (paid subscribers)
In case you missed it…
Here are the recipes and posts that were shared in May on the blog and here on Substack.
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adorable pup!
🐶 ❤️
You asked what things we brought back from France. Alas, I didn't bring this, thinking I would just order it online, but it turns out the company doesn't ship to the U.S. In Paris, a cafe where we ate had Martin Ketchup on the table. It was unlike any ketchup I've ever tasted. We went back just to have it again with frites. I found something similar here in US - Martin-Pouret Ketchup (I think the same company), very good, but not quite the same. Both have wonderful tomato flavor with a smokey back-note. I've been told the French don't have ketchup much, but when they make it, it is marvelous!