A Table in France

A Table in France

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Aline Collins's avatar
Aline Collins
15h

How I envy you. I am living in Nevada with a daily 105-110o temp . I miss France so much but am too old to go back after 50 yrs here. So my passion is to create and enjoy French recipes, following your emails religiously which I savor equally.with your stories, your pics. Of course I know Brittany and France from North to South, east to West. . Thank you for your delightful stories. I always look forward to them and try out all your recipes.

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1 reply by Audrey Le Goff
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
15h

Lovely read... I do hope mother nature is kinder in July. That seafood meal looks absolutely 💯 delicious. I miss the freshness of that seafood & I can almost taste it!

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