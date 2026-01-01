Hello dear readers,

On this first day of 2026, I want to send you my warmest wishes for the year ahead. May it be filled with happiness and precious moments shared with those you love.

Today’s gazette is a little different. I won’t be sharing my usual December roundup, as I learned of my dad’s sudden passing three days ago. I hope you’ll understand that I don’t have the words right now. This is a time for disconnecting and being fully present with my family.

That said, I still wanted to leave you with a bit of comfort and inspiration. You’ll find a January cooking selection, along with the top 10 recipes you loved most this past year on the blog: a ranking many of you look forward to discovering each year. I’d love to hear which recipes you tried, or which one was your favorite.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

With gratitude,

Audrey

What to cook in January?

This month’s weather calls for all the comfort food. Think bubbling gratins and cozy, slow-simmered stews to keep us warm.

January is also Galette des Rois season in France, a cherished tradition where we gather to enjoy galette (a puff-pastry tart) or brioche with a tiny trinket hidden inside. Whoever finds it in their slice is crowned the unofficial king or queen for the day; a sweet way to celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings in Bethlehem.

So today, I’m sharing the 9 recipes I refuse to miss this month… and I have a feeling you’ll want to make them too.

Top 10 recipes of 2025

10 - Lamb Navarin.

9 - Provençal Eggplant Tomato Gratin.

8 - French Onion Soup.

7 - Chocolate Moelleux Cake.

6 - French-style Potato Salad

5 - Creamy French Tarragon Chicken

4 - Chicken & Mushroom Tourte

3 - Parisian Hot Chocolate

2 - Classic Beef Bourguignon

1 - Green Bean Potato Salad

