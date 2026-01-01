January 2026 Gazette
And your favorite recipes of 2025!
Hello dear readers,
On this first day of 2026, I want to send you my warmest wishes for the year ahead. May it be filled with happiness and precious moments shared with those you love.
Today’s gazette is a little different. I won’t be sharing my usual December roundup, as I learned of my dad’s sudden passing three days ago. I hope you’ll understand that I don’t have the words right now. This is a time for disconnecting and being fully present with my family.
That said, I still wanted to leave you with a bit of comfort and inspiration. You’ll find a January cooking selection, along with the top 10 recipes you loved most this past year on the blog: a ranking many of you look forward to discovering each year. I’d love to hear which recipes you tried, or which one was your favorite.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
With gratitude,
Audrey
What to cook in January?
This month’s weather calls for all the comfort food. Think bubbling gratins and cozy, slow-simmered stews to keep us warm.
January is also Galette des Rois season in France, a cherished tradition where we gather to enjoy galette (a puff-pastry tart) or brioche with a tiny trinket hidden inside. Whoever finds it in their slice is crowned the unofficial king or queen for the day; a sweet way to celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings in Bethlehem.
So today, I’m sharing the 9 recipes I refuse to miss this month… and I have a feeling you’ll want to make them too.
Top 10 recipes of 2025
10 - Lamb Navarin.
9 - Provençal Eggplant Tomato Gratin.
8 - French Onion Soup.
5 - Creamy French Tarragon Chicken
In case you missed it…
Here are the recipes that were shared in December on the blog and here on Substack.
My most sincere condolences. That you were even able to log in and share this sad news regarding your father's passing is remarkable. I am so sorry... May the shared grief and love among family members, relatives, and friends honor your father and bring comfort to your pain.
May your grief become sweet with the loving memory of your dad, and may you have many happy moments throughout the year.