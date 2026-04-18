This herring and potato salad is a simple French dish made with tender potatoes, onions, and your choice of pickled or smoked herring, all with a bright dressing. If you’re new to herring, this recipe is a great place to start. The fish adds a rich, savory depth that pairs beautifully with the potatoes and the bright vinaigrette dressing.

Known as “Harengs Pommes à l’huile” this herring salad is very popular in France, often served chilled and enjoyed as a starter, light lunch, or picnic dish. Whether you use pickled herring for a tangy bite or smoked herring for a deeper, more robust flavor, this recipe adapts easily to what you have on hand.

Link to recipe

📑 From the archives: more French Salads to try

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