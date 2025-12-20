Like pretty much every French person I know, this is the dessert I look forward to all year - and one I will absolutely never skip at Christmas. No matter how full we are from the meal, the Bûche is non-negotiable. It’s the final note of the celebration, brought to the table when candles are still burning and everyone suddenly finds room for dessert.

The Bûche de Noël has been part of the French Christmas for generations, inspired by the old tradition of burning a Yule log in the fireplace on Christmas Eve. The Bûche de Noël became an edible centerpiece in the late 19th century and has been part of French Christmas celebrations ever since. Today, it’s more likely to be chocolate-covered than firewood-shaped, but the ritual remains the same. Every family has a favorite, every baker has their version… and every year, I have so much fun sharing mine here or on the blog.

This year, I’m keeping things indulgent but low-key with a Hazelnut Chocolate Bûche de Noël. Think deep chocolate flavor, toasted hazelnuts, and a soft roll that’s much more forgiving than it looks. If you love chocolate, or you want a classic French Bûche without turning your kitchen upside down, this recipe is for you. So, I hope you’ll enjoy it!

And one last thing, before we get baking. As a food writer who often shares family recipes and the joyous side of my life here, I felt like I needed to share these few words with you…

Christmas is often wrapped up in joy, family tables, and loud celebrations - but it can also be a quieter, more complicated time. If you’re surrounded by people you love, I hope your days are filled with warmth and good food. And if you’re spending this holiday on your own, far from family, or simply not feeling the cheer this year, please know this: you’re not doing Christmas “wrong.” There’s no obligation to feel festive, no rule that says joy must look a certain way or arrive on a certain date. Some years are full and noisy, others are softer, slower. Life moves in seasons. People come close, drift away, and sometimes find their way back. When they’re near, we cherish them. When they’re not, we trust that other moments, other tables, other celebrations will come.

Wherever you find yourself this Christmas, you’re welcome here. Joyeux Noël, mes amis!

And now, onto the recipe!