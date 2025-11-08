In France, we don’t grow up with Thanksgiving traditions. Sweet potato casserole, cornbread, gravy, cranberry sauce… none of that is part of our festive vocabulary. I discovered all that magic fifteen years ago, when I first moved to Canada and was invited to my very first Thanksgiving dinner.

And there was one dish that completely puzzled me at first: green bean casserole.

A bubbling dish of green beans swimming in cream and covered with golden fried onions. I remember thinking, what on earth is this?

But then I tasted it and instantly understood. It was comforting, creamy, full of contrasts in taste and texture. Crunchy, silky, savory, and oddly elegant for something made with canned soup and a handful of fried onions. Plus, since it’s technically a vegetable side, you can’t feel too guilty about eating it, right?

If I had to choose one Thanksgiving dish that deserves to be discovered in France, this would be the one.

Today, even though we’ve moved back to France, Thanksgiving has become a beloved tradition in our family, and green bean casserole is non-negotiable on the table. Of course, being French, I can never resist adding my own little twist.

Here, the humble green bean gets a touch of French refinement. I use haricots verts, those slimmer, more delicate green beans you find at French markets. They’re slightly crisper, with a “greener,” more herbal flavor that cuts beautifully through the richness of the sauce. Speaking of which, please, forget the canned soup. This one is made from scratch, with fresh mushrooms, real cream, and just a whisper of nutmeg (we add nutmeg to nearly every creamy sauce in France, it’s practically a national reflex… or at least mine!).

And instead of frying the onions, I bake them until golden and crisp. It’s lighter, less messy, and your kitchen won’t smell like a deep fryer for three days. I also like preparing the rest of the casserole while the onions turn perfectly golden in the oven - très pratique!

The result is a dish that still tastes unmistakably like you’re used to: creamy, cozy, rich and nostalgic, but with a French accent. It’s elegant enough for your holiday table, yet humble enough to serve on a chilly November evening, even if you’re not celebrating Thanksgiving.

I hope you’ll enjoy this little French twist for your Thanksgiving celebration!

Bon appétit!

Onto the recipe