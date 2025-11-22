Unlike many of you, I’m not up to my elbows in Thanksgiving prep (no turkey and gravy time here in France) and Christmas still feels delightfully far off. But festive appetizers? Oh, I will never say no to those. And this Tarte Soleil is exactly the kind of little celebration I love to slip onto the table.

Picture a golden, tear-apart puff-pastry “sun,” its rays filled with thin slices of Paris ham and a creamy, double-cheese filling (a duo of cream cheese and Parmesan). It’s one of those appetizers that looks wildly impressive but is secretly very easy to put together. My favorite kind, really.

The French, as you may know, absolutely excel at the art of “l’apéro”, the pre-meal snacks. Gougères, Tapenade, Rillettes, Accras… we have so many classics that make you feel instantly welcome, glass in hand. And then there are the more modern creations that have entered the French home-cook repertoire: bright, playful twists like the Cake Salé and the Tarte Soleil.

Tarte Soleil (literally “sun tart,” named for its radiant shape) isn’t connected to a grand-mère tradition, a famous chef, or any particular region in France. It’s a fairly recent recipe that we’ve seen popping up in food magazines (Elle à Table and Saveurs, among my favorites) and on beloved French cooking sites like Marmiton (your French equivalent of allrecipes.com). It’s exactly what French cooks love right now: simple, convivial, great for sharing, and endlessly customizable.

A couple of years ago, I shared a smoked-salmon version with cream cheese that many of you adored. So, this year, I’m bringing you my other favorite: a savory blend of cream cheese, salty Parmesan, fragrant herbs, and delicate Paris ham. It’s festive, unfussy, and almost guaranteed to spark a few “but how did you make this?” moments at the holiday table.

Happy cooking, and bon appétit!

From the archives: French appetizer recipes to try

What “L’Apéro” really means in France

L’apéro (short for apéritif) isn’t just a drink before dinner: it’s a beloved French ritual. It’s the moment when everyone slows down, glasses clink, and little bites appear as a gentle invitation to relax. There’s always something to nibble on: maybe a bowl of olives, a few slices of saucisson, a small homemade spread, or warm gougères if the host is feeling fancy.