This Duck à l’Orange recipe comes from Matthew Ryle’s brilliant debut cookbook, French Classics, a fresh take on a true classic. It’s bright, tangy, and feels just right for that in-between moment as we move from winter into spring.

If you love French cooking and spend any time on Instagram, chances are you’ve already come across Matthew’s incredibly appealing recipe videos.

His account is such a joy to follow, full of mouthwatering dishes, almost always French or with a French twist. The last one that really caught my eye is this crackly Crème Brûlée with stewed rhubarb tucked underneath. Perfectly in season - and honestly, it looked outrageously good.

@matthewryle Matthew Ryle on Instagram: "CRÈME BRÛLÉE



Ingredients

Serves 6

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But Matthew Rhyle’s not just making French classics fun and approachable on Instagram: he’s also the Executive Chef at the much-loved London restaurants Maison François and Café François. He’s just released his debut cookbook French Classics, and very kindly shared an extract with us today.

The book is packed with French favorites, all with Matthew’s own twist. Think Croque Monsieur, Steak Diane, and an absolutely delicious Paris-Brest (one of my favorite French desserts). I like that the recipes are organized into two sections: easy and elevated; which makes it quicker to find what you need, whether you’re planning a simple weekday meal or hosting over the weekend. It’s the kind of book you’ll keep dipping into, whether you’re cooking from it or just flipping through for inspiration.

Enjoy the extract below, and you can find out more about the book via this link.

Recipe: Duck à L’orange

Extract taken from French Classics: Easy and elevated dishes to cook at home by Matthew Ryle, on sale from Bloomsbury Publishing. Copyright © 2025 by Matthew Ryle. All rights reserved.

Matthew’s notes

Ninety per cent of people will have heard of this dish, twenty per cent will have tried it, but very few will attempt to make it at home. Duck à l’orange is an absolute icon of classical French cookery, but sadly, perhaps, it’s also the dish that most frequently gets bastardized. If you’ve eaten it in the wrong place – as I sadly did when I lost my duck à l’orange virginity – you too may have been served duck with fatty, rubbery skin drowned in an overly sweet sauce. It’s enough to put anyone off. But I hope you give this recipe a go and that its deliciousness gives you renewed faith in the combo.

For this dish, I always roast just the crown. You could roast a whole bird, but then you have to choose between getting the legs correct or the breasts right: they won’t be perfect at the same time. The trick with a duck crown is to render the fat slowly from the skin, moving the bird around the pan and pouring out excess fat as you go. If you do this stage properly, the duck won’t need long in the oven; with proper cooking and resting, you’ll be left with blushing rose duck breasts and thin, golden, crispy skin. It’s also a lot quicker than roasting a whole bird. If you want to serve the legs too, I suggest confiting them then crisping them up and covering them with the same sauce, or using them for Duck Parmentier.