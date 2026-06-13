Fresh Peach Yogurt Cake
A Simple French-Inspired Summer Cake
When peach season arrives, this peach yogurt cake is the first thing I bake. Juicy ripe peaches are nestled into a tender, buttery yogurt cake scented with vanilla, cinnamon, and a touch of nutmeg, creating a simple yet beautiful dessert that tastes like summer in every bite.
Inspired by the classic French yogurt cake (Gâteau au yaourt), this peach yogurt cake comes together in just one bowl with everyday pantry ingredients and requires no special equipment. The yogurt keeps the crumb wonderfully moist, while the peaches soften and caramelize as they bake, creating a golden, rustic cake that looks impressive with very little effort.
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