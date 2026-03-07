If you’re looking for real French comfort food, the kind French families cook at home, this is it. Petit Salé aux Lentilles is a traditional French pork and lentil stew made with salt pork, smoked sausage, French green lentils, carrots and aromatics. It’s hearty, rustic, deeply savory, and surprisingly simple to make.

If you love dishes like Cassoulet but want something easier, this is your recipe!

