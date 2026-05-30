A Table in France

A Table in France

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
1d

This pie is rich in flavor, from the delicious 😋 crust to the decadent but refreshing lemon filling. A real treat and elegant finish to a special dinner or afternoon tea. Love it 💕

Reply
Share
Onthepit3's avatar
Onthepit3
3h

Has anyone tried this wonderful recipe with Meyer Lemons? Thanks

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Audrey Le Goff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture