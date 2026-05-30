A crisp buttery crust. A silky, tangy lemon custard that melts on the tongue. No meringue. Just bright yellow filling that speaks for itself.

This is the classic French lemon tart, known as Tarte au citron, in its most authentic, unadorned form. It’s one of France’s most iconic desserts, found in every pâtisserie from Paris to Provence, and it’s been a staple of my own kitchen since I grew up in France.

This is my tried-and-true recipe, the one I’ve made countless times and the one I turn to every time I want to impress without stress.

Link to recipe

📚From the archives: more Classic French desserts to try

A note on this recipe post

After nearly ten years of sharing recipes on my blog, I’ve been quietly going back through some old favorites and giving them the refresh they deserve.

Some needed new photos - my photography has come a long way, and I think the recipes deserve images that do them justice! Others needed step-by-step pictures added, since I know so many of you love seeing the textures and stages of a recipe as it comes together. And some just needed a few updates based on the wonderful feedback you’ve left over the years: clever substitution ideas, questions that pointed out where my instructions weren’t quite clear enough, and little tips that make a recipe more foolproof. I want all of that captured in one place.

Which brings me to today’s update: French Lemon Pie. A reader-favorite ever since I first published it back in 2019, and honestly, one I still love making myself.

For this refresh, I re-did the photos and added several step-by-step shots so you can better judge the texture of the crust and the consistency of the custard at each stage. I also went through the comments (thank you for all your questions over the years!) and pulled out the most helpful ones: how to make this tart ahead for entertaining, whether it can be made gluten-free (yes!), and whether Meyer lemons work - all now answered in the post.

The recipe itself is barely touched. It’s still that buttery, crumbly pâte sablée crust and the bright, tangy lemon filling you’ve come to love. A classic, traditional French lemon tart that just works, every time.

Tarte au Citron