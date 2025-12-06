If you’ve ever spent the holidays in France, there’s a good chance you’ve crossed paths with a box (or several) of Chocolate Mendiants - and honestly, lucky you! They’re one of my absolute favorite French Christmas treats.

These little chocolate medallions, each topped with a handful of nuts and dried fruit, are a true holiday classic. You’ll spot them in just about every chocolate shop in France this time of year, not to mention at Christmas markets. And if you drop by my place in December, I can almost guarantee you’ll find a plate of them waiting on the kitchen counter.

Mendiants are everything at once: crunchy, chewy, nutty, fruity, and above all, wonderfully chocolatey. Their origins go back to medieval Provence (which makes them feel even more charming), but today they’re beloved all across the country.

What I love most is how elegant they look, despite being incredibly simple to make. There’s no secret really, you just have to use good quality chocolate and the freshest nuts and dried fruit you can find. This way, you have confections that look straight out of a French chocolatier’s window.

They’re perfect to graze on throughout the day, to serve with coffee and tea, but mostly I think they make the prettiest gift for a host or hostess during the Holidays.

I’m excited to share my go-to recipe for chocolate mendiants with you, so you can bring a little French holiday magic into your home - and maybe even start a new tradition!

Chocolate Mendiants: the story behind the recipe

Mendiants is the French word for “beggars,” and they have a surprisingly rich backstory rooted in medieval Provence. These little chocolate discs traditionally came topped with four specific nuts and dried fruits: almonds, hazelnuts, dried figs, and raisins. Their colors weren’t chosen at random. Each one represented the robe color of one of the major Catholic mendicant orders (literally, “begging” orders) from the Middle Ages.

Here’s the classic breakdown:

Raisins represent the Augustinians , known for their dark brown robes.

Hazelnuts stand for the Carmelites , whose habits were a warm, golden brown.

Dried figs symbolize the Franciscans , easily recognized by their simple brown robes.

Almonds evoke the Dominicans, typically dressed in white.

Local confectioners created this mix as a tribute to the mendicant orders, whose presence deeply shaped medieval society. It is to say these tiny treats are the very Provençal combination of tradition, symbolism, and sweetness.

Over time, chocolatiers began to put their own spin on the recipe, swapping in different nuts, dried fruits, and even types of chocolate: dark, milk, or white.

But the heart of a mendiant remains the same: you want something crunchy (nuts) and something chewy (dried fruit). That contrast is what makes them so delightful.

As long as you keep that balance, you can play with flavors and colors to create your own version. That’s also why they’ve become a favorite homemade treat during the holidays in France: they’re beautiful, customizable, and surprisingly stress-free to make.

🍪From the archives: French Christmas cookies to make this season

And now, onto the recipe!